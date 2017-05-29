Swedish comedy 'The Square' is surprise Cannes winner

In a stunning upset, the nine-member jury led by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and including Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Will Smith awarded the trophy to the movie's director, Ruben Ostlund.

CANNES, France: Swedish satire "The Square", a send-up of political correctness and the confused identity of the modern male, won the Palme d'Or top prize at the Cannes film festival on Sunday (May 29).

In a stunning upset, the nine-member jury led by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and including Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Will Smith awarded the trophy to the movie's director, Ruben Ostlund.

"Oh my God, oh my God!" Ostlund shouted from the stage after besting a raft of favourites for one of global cinema's most coveted honours.

In a 70th anniversary edition marked by raging debate over sexism in the movie industry, Sofia Coppola became only the second woman in history to win best director for her battle-of-the-sexes thriller "The Beguiled" with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

Kidman, who appeared in four different projects at the French Riviera festival, accepted a special anniversary award from the jury with a video message from Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three-time Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix nabbed best actor for his turn as a hammer-wielding hitman in "You Were Never Really Here".

"Any work that I did was linked to the work of Lynne Ramsay," the film's British director, Phoenix said, before apologising for his tuxedo-and-trainers look at the gala ceremony. "I don't wear leather," the committed vegetarian explained.



Diane Kruger clinched best actress for her first film role in her native German as a devastated mother who has lost her husband and son in a neo-Nazi terror attack, in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade".

"I cannot accept this award without thinking of everyone who has been touched by an act of terrorism ... you have not been forgotten," said a visibly moved Kruger.

Chastain called it "disturbing" that there had not been more meaty female roles among the 19 contenders for the Palme d'Or. Only three of the films were made by women.

'SO MUCH COURAGE'

Greece's Yorgos Lantimos shared the best screenplay award with Ramsay for "The Killing of a Sacred Deer", an icy thriller set in a wealthy American suburb and starring Kidman and Farrell.

The runner-up Grand Prix went to a picture that was widely tipped to win, the moving French drama "120 Beats Per Minute" about the radical activists who helped shame the world into action on AIDS.

"This film is an homage to those who died but also those who survived and are still alive, who had so much courage," said the movie's director, former ACT UP member Robin Campillo.

Fighting back tears, Almodovar told reporters that the "democratic jury" had fiercely debated the winners.

"I loved the movie. I couldn't love it more. I was touched since the very beginning until absolutely the end, and after the end," he said.

"Loveless" by Andrey Zvyagintsev, a wrenching drama about moral rot gnawing at Russian society under Vladimir Putin, took the third place jury prize.

'VERY FUNNY'

"The Square", coming in at two hours and 20 minutes, is an often hilarious art world satire exploring creative liberty, free speech and the blurred lines between the sexes.

Danish actor Claes Bang plays a museum director and divorced father of two young daughters who gets robbed in broad daylight in the city centre.

In the aftermath, he's forced to check his privilege, class presumptions and liberal political beliefs against a reality that rarely mirrors the rarified world of high culture.

The title refers to a conceptual art project in which museum visitors are invited to enter a "sanctuary of trust and caring", a small utopia in the middle of a flawed society.

The movie features Elisabeth Moss ("Mad Men") and Dominic West ("The Wire") in small roles viciously lampooning the self-important art world.

One set-piece featuring a wild, bare-chested man performing as an ape wreaking havoc at a posh gala dinner entered festival legend.

Almodovar hailed its themes as "completely contemporary". "Such a serious subject is treated with such incredible imagination - it's very funny," he said.

Cannes' 12 days of screenings and celebrity-packed soirees - which were somewhat muted by the Manchester bombing - were marked by unprecedented anti-terror measures and a raging row over how technology is shaping the future of the movie industry.

Netflix had two movies in competition for the first time but faced blowback from critics who argued that online streaming is destroying cinema distribution and with it the magic of the big-screen experience. The company left Cannes empty-handed.

WINNERS FROM THE 2017 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL:

Palme d'Or: 'The Square'

Swedish film "The Square", a dark satire of the contemporary art world, was the surprise winner of the top Palme d'Or prize at the world's biggest film festival.

The film, a savagely funny takedown of political correctness and the things we choose to hang in art galleries, had premiered to strong reviews - but even director Ruben Ostlund was shocked as he picked up the award, shouting, "Oh my God, oh my God!"

Grand Prix: '120 Beats Per Minute'

"120 Beats Per Minute", a moving drama set in Paris at the height of the AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s, scooped second prize for its wrenching portrayal of a romance between two activists in the advocacy group ACT UP.

The film was a deeply personal project for director Robin Campillo, who was himself an activist in the French branch of the group that helped shame the world into action.

Jury Prize: 'Loveless'

"Loveless", a bleak tale of a middle-class couple in Moscow looking to offload their child as they go through a bitter divorce, came in third.

The film by Kremlin critic Andrei Zvyagintsev offers a stinging critique of modern Russian society, depicting a country obsessed with consumerism and its smartphones.

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix

Triple Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for playing a traumatised hitman in Lynne Ramsay's ultra-violent "You Were Never Really Here".

He gives an electrifying performance as Joe, a former soldier who is hired by a New York state senator to rescue his daughter from a paedophile ring.

Best actress: Diane Kruger

In her first film role in her native German, Hollywood star and former model Diane Kruger swapped her usually glamorous image to play a mother who vows revenge after her ethnic Kurdish husband and son are killed in a neo-Nazi attack.

Hailed as a "powerhouse performance" by Variety magazine, Kruger said the role had taken a huge emotional toll. "The film almost killed me," she said at Cannes. "I haven't worked since."

Best director: Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola picked up best director for her remake of the American Civil War thriller "The Beguiled", starring Colin Farrell as a soldier who bewitches several Southern women including Nicole Kidman.

Collecting her award, the "Bling Ring" director thanked her father - "Apocalypse Now" director Francis Ford Coppola - for teaching her the tricks of the trade.

Best screenplay: Lynne Ramsay and Yorgos Lanthimos

The nine-member jury opted to split the screenplay prize in two, dividing it between Scottish director Lynne Ramsay for "You Were Never Really Here" and Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos for "The Killing of a Sacred Deer", a chilling suburban thriller starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

Special prize: 'Nicole Kidman'

Nicole Kidman was the undisputed queen of this year's Cannes with four projects showing. To mark its 70th birthday, the festival rewarded her with a special prize.