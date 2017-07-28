Tay Ying follows Zheng Ge Ping and Hong Hui Fang's footsteps into showbiz world

SINGAPORE: Tay Ying, the oldest child of local actors Zheng Ge Ping and Hong Hui Fang, officially joined the showbiz world after signing an artiste contract with celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's 3X Media Production.

Toggle reported that the 21-year-old made the announcement on Thursday (Jul 27) during the opening party of new salon M Nature.

Zhang Zhen Huan, Zheng Ge Ping, Hong Hui Fang, Tay Ying, Addy Lee, Calvert Tay, Chantalle Ng, Hong Junyang, Quan Yifong. (Photo: Toggle)

As to why she did not join the industry earlier, Tay explained that she was "110 per cent committed" to her studies and felt like she did not have the "proper skills". With her parents being household names in Singapore's entertainment industry, Tay felt like they had a reputation to uphold.

"I felt like I couldn't just come in and experiment (with what I want to do), because it might spoil their (reputation)," the Temasek Polytechnic graduate said in her interview with Toggle.

Her love for performing and previous stints doing dance and commercial shoots also helped her decision to enter the entertainment industry. Tay also shared that she was did not enjoy having a nine-to-five job after having tried it before.

Ge Ping and Hui Fang told Toggle they were not surprised with their daughter's decision. "She has always been with us, learning how the industry works as she grew up," said Hui Fang.

Tay's 17-year-old brother Calvert is also an actor.

Hong Huifang and Tay Ying. (Photo: Toggle)

Tay will appear in an upcoming Channel 5 drama Missing as a supporting character,alongside lead actors Pierre Png and Rebecca Lim, Toggle reported. The starlet will also be producing and starring in an online Vlog series which introduces viewers to local food haunts.