Taylor Swift donates to assault victims group after groping win

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Taylor Swift has made good on her pledge to support groups that help sexual assault victims following her victory in a Colorado groping trial this week.

The 27-year-old "Fearless" singer on Wednesday made what officials described as a generous donation to the U.S. Joyful Heart Foundation, whose mission is to educate, support and campaign on sexual violence issues.

"Joyful Heart is honoured to be recognised by Taylor Swift for our work on behalf of and in service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse," the organization said in a statement.

Swift on Monday was awarded the symbolic US$1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury in Denver found that a radio DJ had grabbed her bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

The pop star delivered unflinching testimony describing the incident, saying she wanted to help other women make their voices heard. She said she would donate to organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.

Joyful Heart's chief executive, Maile M. Zambuto, told the Huffington Post that Swift's donation was "very generous," but she did not disclose the amount.

The Joyful Heart Foundation was launched by former "Law & Order; Special Victims Unit" television star Mariska Hargitay in 2004 with the aim of alleviating the isolation felt by domestic abuse and sexual assault victims.

The actress has said she was inspired by her role as Detective Olivia Benson on the crime series and the letters sent to her by female viewers.

"I hope that Taylor's very public experience - and her decision to speak out - not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity," Hargitay said, adding that she was "honoured by her dedication and commitment to these issues."

Swift's forceful testimony at the trial also brought expressions of support form support from singers Kesha and Nelly Furtado and "Girls" television series creator Lena Dunham.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler)