That's what I like: Bruno Mars adds KL, Manila stops to 24K Magic tour

SINGAPORE: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bruno Mars will be performing in the Malaysian and Philippine capitals next year as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, according to event companies.

MMI Live said the Manila concert is set for May 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena, while PR Worldwide Live has set it for May 9 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

Tickets for the KL concert will go on sale first, at 10am on Aug 14 via www.prworldwidelive.com.

Fans in Manila will only get to purchase the tickets starting Sep 7 at www.smtickets.com, said MMI Live.

The 31-year-old pop star, known for mega-hit songs like Grenade, Just the Way You Are, Marry You, Treasure and Uptown Funk, released his third studio album 24K Magic in November last year.

The album is his first to make it to the Billboard R&B and hip hop charts, with singles like That's What I Like and Versace on the Floor.

The star's eponymous tour is his first full-length one since the "hugely successful" Moonshine Jungle, which sold two million tickets across 155 sold-out dates worldwide, said PR WorldWide.

Mars first rose to fame in 2010 after lending his vocals to B.o.B's Nothing on You. Since then, he has received many awards and nominations, including at least four Grammy Awards.