The best alteration shops in Singapore you need to know

No more tugging and pulling at ill-fitting clothes – all you need to transform ready-to-wear into custom perfection is a trusty tailor.

SINGAPORE: Here’s a secret that fashion insiders don’t want you to know – finding a great tailor is the shortcut to truly affordable style. A little tweak here and there can elevate your wardrobe and alter your clothes to look like they were designed exclusively for you (read: Expensive).

While YouTube tutorials and a steady hand is all you need for a simple hem, it’s best to visit a tailor for actual skilled work, like taking in a shirt or adjusting the drape of a jacket. Scroll down for our list of the best in the business.

HAUTE ALTERATION INITIATIVE

Haute Alteration Initiative is also part of a social enterprise that provides training and employment opportunities for underprivileged women. (Photo: Haute Alteration Initiative)

Like its name suggests, Haute Alteration Initiative specialises in tailoring high-end clothing. You’ll also be doing a good deed when visiting this shop – it is part of a social enterprise that provides training and employment opportunities for underprivileged women.

“The Vera Wang wedding gown I bought was a size too big, and I wanted to take in the bust and waist, and shorten the train. I was a little worried for the result at first as my gown is quite complicated – it has an inner sheath under the tulle, but the service was great and I was very satisfied with the end product,” shared Desiree Chan, banker.

#03-30 Mandarin Gallery

MICHELLE’S ALTERATION

Although this unassuming shop in Far East Plaza is one of many alteration shops in the mall, Michelle’s Alteration is favoured by those in-the-know as it does not charge extra for same-day alteration – basic services can even be completed within an hour.

The rates are among the cheapest you can find in town (from $5 for shortening a hem), which makes it a great option for fuss-free, everyday tailoring.

#03-129 Far East Plaza

CLANCY BOUTIQUE ALTERATION CENTRE

A favourite with fashion insiders, Clancy specialises in precise alteration with high-end designer outfits. (Photo: Clancy Boutique Alteration Centre)

Also located in Far East Plaza, Clancy Boutique Alteration Centre provides precise, high-end tailoring services suitable for designer clothing and more – everything that goes into this shop will look tailored by the time it comes out.

“I’ve been patronising Clancy for many years – it’s on the pricier side but the shop handles a lot of alterations from major boutiques and brands, so I trust them to handle expensive garments any day,” said local fashion stylist Furqan Saini.

#04-89 Far East Plaza

GEE’S CREATION

Loyal customers swear by the impeccable customer service and skills of the team of experienced seamstresses at Gee’s Creation, a store tucked away in Lucky Plaza.

“I started going to Gee’s Creation last year and it has become my go-to place. I’m picky about altering my designer jeans as I don’t want to risk messing them up, but I love how the seamstresses are really precise with the measurements here. I bring my husband’s shirts here to be taken in as well,” says Stephanie Tan, recruiter.

#03-53 Lucky Plaza

JENNY & ME DRESSMAKING

The owner of this shop has over 30 years of experience in tailoring so you know you’re in good hands. (Photo: Jenny & Me)

Experience is crucial for honing a tailor’s skill, and the owner of Jenny & Me Dressmaking has over 30 years under her belt. This nondescript shop in Holland Road Shopping Centre offers everything from basic alterations to bespoke tailoring.

“I got to know this shop about 10 years ago as I used to live in the area, and Jenny’s craftsmanship and attention to detail are the reasons why I’m still a customer after moving away. I bring work clothes and formal dresses here for alteration, and she always gives me honest advice on how to get the right fit,” said Melissa Tee, freelance editor.

#03-45 Holland Road Shopping Centre

GINZ COLLECTION

Located just a short walk away from Junction 8, Ginz Collection is a heartland tailor that is known for quick and reliable service. The shop is capable of performing any alteration and creating custom clothing.

“My pet rabbit bit two holes on the corners of my sofa’s upholstery and I brought it to Ginz Collection thinking it’s going to be an ugly patch job. When they delivered it back to my house for free, the cushion covers looked brand new – I couldn’t even spot the corner with holes. They did an amazing job!” shared Joan Lim, a creative director who has been frequenting the shop for years.

Blk 503, Bishan St 11, #01-446

