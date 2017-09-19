The best late-night food haunts according to Singapore’s chefs

SINGAPORE: When the last guests have left the restaurant and the kitchen is cleaned, Singapore’s chefs head out into the night for a good feed. We asked the city’s culinary luminaries to name their favourite haunts.

PETRINA LOH, MORSELS

One of Petrina Loh’s favourite places to eat is Kian Lian Bak Kut Teh at Balestier Road. (Photo: Kian Lian Bak Kut Teh’s Facebook)

“There are a couple of places our supper group will usually gather at — JB Ah Meng (534 Geylang Road), Havelock Teochew Porridge (715 Havelock Road), Kian Lian Bak Kut Teh (365 Balestier Road), Swee Choon Dim Sum Restaurant. Sometimes I go with other chefs like LG Han of Labyrinth, Woo Wai Leong (from Masterchef Asia), and Jason Tan of Cornerhouse. Sometimes I go with my team. At JB Ah Meng, we usually order the san lou bee hoon (crispy fried rice vermicelli), white pepper crabs, and fermented bean curd pork. When I feel like giving myself a treat, I go to Nagomi (#02-22 Cuppage Plaza, tel: 6732-4300). Chef Sato’s grilled fish is the best — fresh and perfectly cooked.”

PANG KOK KEONG, ANTOINETTE

Pang Kok Keong, Antoinette.

“I usually go to Lao Sichuan at Outram Road (249 Outram Road, tel: 6222-9489) on my own for some ‘me’ time. I love Sichuan food and what they do is very authentic. I also like that the place is quiet past midnight. I usually order the mala (Sichuan pepper) chicken, mapo tofu, and seaweed egg drop soup. When I go with friends, I order a dish that loosely translates to ‘Ants Climbing Up a Tree’ (but refers to stir-fried glass noodles with minced meat) and marinated fungus with pickled chillies.”

ALYSIA CHAN, CRACKERJACK

Alysia Chan of Crackerjack enjoys the spicy cod roe omelette at Azmaya Honten. (Photo: Azmaya Hoten's Facebook)

“So many places! Newton Food Centre for chicken wings, carrot cake and oyster omelette. 126 (126 Sims Avenue, tel: 6746-4757 ) or Swee Choon (191 Jalan Besar, tel: 6225-7788 ) in Geylang for junk-y dim sum. Founder (530 North Bridge Road #01-01, tel: 6255-3889; 347 Balestier Road, tel: 6352-6192) or Ya Hwa Bak Kut Teh (593 Havelock Road, tel: 6235-7716) for the chao tar bee hoon (charred rice vermicelli) or fried tofu with minced meat sauce and lots of lard. Cuppage Plaza has become a recent favourite if we’re in the mood for something fancier. My personal favourites are Keria (#B1-28 Cuppage Plaza, tel: 6733-0654) where we go for zaru tofu (cold tofu) and chirashi don, and Azmaya Honten (#03-24/29 Cuppage Plaza; tel: 6737-3287) for the mentaiko or spicy cod roe omelette. I usually go with chef friends like Anthony Yeo (of Bird Bird) and members of my team.”

PEPE MONCOYA, BAM!

Pepe Moncoya, executive chef of Bam!

“I love Nagomi (#02-22 Cuppage Plaza, tel: 6732-4300). Satoru-san owns this tiny spot that’s been around for 10 years. By the time I get there, only a few customers, if any, are around. It has everything for a perfect night — jazz, nice sake and good food. If it’s a Saturday night, which means I won’t be working the next day, I’d head to 13% Gastro Bar (14 Aliwal Street, L2, tel: 6291-6816) at Aliwal Street where (owner) Bruno will have an out-of-hand bunch of drunk and happy people. That is a very contagious group to be around.”

JULIEN ROYER, ODETTE

Julien Royer, Odette.

“When I have friends in town, I take them to Nekkid (Blk 41 Malan Road, tel: 6694-0940). I like the ambience. You feel like you’re out of the city and it’s nice and quiet. (Owner) Ken Loon always recommends the best seafood or lets us try his latest experiments, so it’s also a good way to catch up with him since he supplies us with some seafood too. When I go out with my team, we go to Tian Tian Seafood Restaurant (239 Outram Road) for zichar. The portions are generous, the prices are cheap and the food is good. We always order salted egg squid, chilli crabs, fried rice with seafood, and char kway teow.”

RISHI NALEENDRA, CHEEK BY JOWL

Rishi Naleendra is the executive chef of Cheek by Jowl; Le Quinze Vins Singapore is a wine bar located at Boon Tat Street. (Photo: Le Quinze Vins Singapore’s Facebook)

“If we finish early, we usually head down the street to Le Quinze Vins Singapore (29 Boon Tat Street, tel: 6222-8266), a French wine bar with an amazing selection of wines and a delicious croque monsieur. We also love going to BK Eating House (21 South Beach Road). It’s a 24-hour noodle joint that specialises in dry mee sua (thin wheat noodles). It’s my go-to comfort food.”

RICKY NG, BLUE LOTUS

Ricky Ng, Blue Lotus.

“I like to take my team out to Newton Food Centre. It’s very down to earth and has a different ambience compared to my restaurants, but is equally fun. We would just sit together and have a good wind down. The outing also acts as a bonding session for all of us after a long day at work. Newton Food Centre is simple, affordable and well-known for great hawker food, which is always a good source of comfort food for any restaurateur. My favourite things to order are black pepper crab, sambal stingray and chicken wings.”

ANGELA MAY, ANGE CAFÉ

Angela May, Ange Café.

“I’m lucky because my sister restaurants L’Entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro, Sabio Tapas Bar, and & Made Burger Bistro (all at Robinsons The Heeren #01-40/#02-03, tel: 6235-4475) next door stay open later than I do, so I can roll straight out the door and into a glass of wine. My choice of red is the Domain Des Terres Blanches Signature, and I’m currently obsessed with the endive salad from L’Entrecote I eat it at least thrice a week.”

DANIEL CHAVEZ, TONO CERVICHERIA AND OLA COCINA DEL MARE

Daniel Chavez hangs out at Skinny’s Lounge where other (F&B) industry people go too. (Photo: Skinny’s Lounge Facebook)

“For food, Kappo Shunsui (#04-02 Cuppage Plaza, tel: 6732-0192) and for drinks, Skinny’s Lounge (82 Boat Quay). The food at Kappo Shunsui is amazing and I don’t think there are many places in the world where you can have food of this quality, especially so late at night. I normally have the omakase. So far, the dish that’s impressed me most is a fish head braised in sake and dashi — really amazing. Skinny’s Lounge has great music, and a lot of (F&B) industry people go there. I usually order different labels of beer to try. My favourite so far is a brand called Sharkinator.”

DAMIAN D’SILVA, FOLKLORE

Damian D’Silva, Folklore.

“To be honest, I head straight home as I’m too knackered to even eat, or for that matter, bathe! I usually pour myself a long scotch and think about what I’m going to do on my next holiday. Occasionally — and this is on very rare occasions — I share my time with Ben & Jerry.”