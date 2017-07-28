The making of Rei Kawakubo’s Dover Street Market Singapore

Dover Street Market International president Adrian Joffe tells Channel NewsAsia’s Genevieve Loh it’s all thanks to Samy’s Curry, trees and the people of Singapore.

SINGAPORE: It’s one of the most loved style stores in the world, a cult fashion wonderland that presents everything from exclusive designer collections and precious jewels to limited edition sneakers and luxury brands as objet d’art. And it’s finally arrived on Singapore shores.

To the delight of many a devotee, Dover Street Market (DSM) Singapore will officially open its doors on Saturday (Jul 29) on Dempsey Hill.

The hallowed multi-brand store is the brainchild of Rei Kawakubo, the inimitable designer of Commes des Garçons (CDG) and her husband Adrian Joffe who also serves as president of both DSM International and CDG International.

The very first DSM opened in London in 2004 (relocating from Dover Street to Haymarket in 2016) and expanded to Tokyo in 2006 and then to New York in 2013. Singapore is the latest addition, with another to open in Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District next March. There is also a franchise in Beijing.

The decision to open DSM here looks to be a real boon to Singapore’s retail scene.

“It was by accident!” Joffe told Channel NewsAsia candidly. “There’s no planning when it comes to deciding where the next DSM will be. We don’t do planning.”

Indeed, the power fashion couple have always worked “organically” when it comes to DSM and CDG.

He explained how both he and Kawakubo had a long and great working relationship with Singapore entrepreneur-hotelier Christina Ong and her Club 21 brand for almost 30 years now.

“This is a joint venture with Club 21. Together, we spoke to Christina and she offered this building,” he said. “I saw it first. I came here looked at it and I loved it! Of course, I knew Dempsey from Samy’s Curry!

“I think we have to thank Samy’s, somehow!” he continued with a laugh.

For Joffe, seeing this space in Dempsey was key for Singapore’s own DSM and he knew it was going to be unlike any of the others. For one, he explained, it’s all one level, horizontal and not vertical. Spatially, it’s different from the other DSMs which all have several different levels.

The iconic hut in Dover Street Market Singapore (Photo: Club 21)

It took a little longer for Kawakubo, who at 74, is the main creative force behind all the store concepts.

“It was pretty hard to convince Rei (in the beginning). She said that this was like a holiday resort. And (she) doesn’t do holiday resorts,’” he revealed with a smile. “But she was gradually inspired by the fact of it being so different. And also the heights of the ceiling … that’s why you’ll see the biggest and highest hut here in Singapore. That iconic hut we have? It’s the biggest hut in the world, by far.”

Also unique to the Singapore store is the generous use of colour, which Joffe says they almost always never have in their other stores.

“It’s always been metal, aluminum and concrete … but here, Rei has incorporated tropical colours in their translateral arches that take up the whole ceiling,” he said. “Rei works instinctively and she feels like she knows Singapore from all the times she’s been here.”

According to Joffe, it’s the people and trees of Singapore that draw the couple to the little island-state.

“Rei loves the greenery. For a concrete city ... you’re dripping with trees. And she was always noticing the trees,” he said. “And that’s what I love about Singapore as well. And also the people. It’s the openness and that certain kind of education and intelligence here; the willing to go beyond the borders, which is what Rei herself is always doing as well.”

In a digital age where brick and mortar stores are on a sad decline, opening DSM Singapore feels like a real beacon of hope in a time of universal retail slump. In fact, the DSMs all over the world are thriving.

Are Joffe and Kawakubo the saviours for the industry?

“We believe in brick and mortar. We believe in community. We believe in humans, people connecting with each other. You know it’s the future.



"The Internet and all are very good things but it can’t only be that. It’s all about balance. Everything is about balance,” he said. “ I think it’s very important to have the courage of your convictions and realise that people need to be in contact with each other. It’s a challenge and risk but we like challenges and risks. So we’re going for it. Believe in what we do . Believe in people. Believe in connection. Otherwise the future is very sad.”