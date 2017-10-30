The Script to perform in Singapore in 2018

SINGAPORE: Irish rock band The Script will be returning to Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 12, 2018.

The band announced on Monday (Oct 30) the concert as part of their Freedom Child tour to promote their fifth studio album.

Two singles have been released to date from their newest album: Rain and Arms Open.

The trio will also be performing in Manila, Hong Kong and Taipei next year, according to promoter Midas Promotions.



Composed of Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power, the band last performed in Singapore in 2015.

The band has had five straight No. 1 albums in their home country, and countless hits popular worldwide including Breakeven and The Man Who Can't Be Moved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale starting Nov 13 at 10am and will be available at Sports Hub outlets and all SingPost locations.