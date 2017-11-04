The surreal beauty of Aoshima in the Miyazaki Prefecture makes this a great place to visit

Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent Michiyo Ishida takes us to one of the most legendary islands in Japan.

AOSHIMA, Japan: Rows and rows of rocks appear from the bottom of the sea. Called Ogre’s Washboard, it’s a well-known wonder of nature in Miyazaki Prefecture, on the southern side of the main island of Kyushu.

The rocky sea bed appears when the tide is low, and the layers of hard rock and soft sediment were formed and shaped over a span of 7 million years. That’s not all. This landscape stretches for 8km along the coast of Aoshima.

Aoshima, which is also the name of the island, was off limits to all visitors except those who served the gods until 1737. Today, there’s a bridge that lets visitors take a leisure stroll to the island. When the tide is low, you can even walk on the rocky formation to reach there.

In 1934, Aoshima was designated a national monument of nature.

The island is a tiny one, at just 1.5km in diameter. And if you look around, you’ll find that it is surrounded by crushed shells.

The main attraction here is the Aoshima Shrine. According to a folklore, the royal brothers went fishing one day and the younger sibling lost his brother’s hook. To appease his elder brother, he dived into the water to look for it. As he went deeper into the sea, he saw the daughter of the God of Sea, fell in love with her, got married and had a family.

Today, the Aoshima Shrine is specially dedicated to the God of Matrimony and many young couple come here to pray for a safe and smooth delivery.

Japan’s other famous story – Urashima Taro – is believed to have picked up from this legend.

In this fable, the couple’s grandchild later became Emperor Jimmu, the first emperor of Japan, which according to the country’s early chronicles, reigned from 660BC to 585BC. Emperor Jimmu’s grave can be found in Nara Prefecture but there are debates among historians on whether he even existed.

In the 1960s, Aoshima became really popular with young couples as a honeymoon destination. In fact, the daughter of Emperor Hirohito, Princess Takako, spent her honeymoon there.

Princess Takako was really popular with the people of Japan and when she decided to spend some time at Aoshima after her wedding, it drew nationwide attention.

A few years later, Emperor Akihito (then the crown prince) brought his beautiful wife Michiko to the same island and before long, everyone wanted to visit Miyazaki and in particular Aoshima. The beach was also dubbed the “Princess Line”.

By 1974, Miyazaki has become the most popular honeymoon destination in Japan attracting more than 35 per cent of all newlyweds.

But Miyazaki soon lost its appeal and travellers stopped coming eventually. The biggest hotel in the area closed in 1990.

Today, the people of Miyazaki are boosting the tourism trade here once again by transforming the beach into a surfer’s paradise. About 200,000 people come to ride the waves annually, with international competitions held here regularly too.

Aoshima’s other attraction is its unique plants not seen in other parts of Japan. There are around 200 unique flora species and many are of semi-tropical origins. The locals think the seeds were carried here by the currents from the Philippines via Okinawa to Aoshima.

There are daily flights to Miyazaki Airport from Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong, and of course from Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka.

To experience the exotic history of Aoshima, you can take a bus or train from Miyazaki Airport.