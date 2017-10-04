They're creepy and kooky: The Addams Family musical is coming to Singapore

LONDON: Singapore will play host to a new family soon, although they’re not average tourists. The Addams Family, and their strange and spooky relatives, will be bringing their brand of crazy to Mediacorp’s MES Theatre in mid-November.

The family has been seen on TV and in big-budget Hollywood films.

In the musical, the action starts when Wednesday Addams has grown into a young woman. She’s got a boyfriend from a normal family, which doesn’t go down well with the Addams clan.

The drama starts when boyfriend Lucas asks Wednesday to marry him.

Musical actress Carrie Hope Fletcher has been playing Wednesday since the beginning of the UK tour. She said the audience will see Wednesday grapple with a new phase in her life.

“She’s still the same kind of Wednesday that we’ve all grown to love over the years,” said Fletcher. “She’s still very straight-faced, deadpan and mad, but now that she’s older and she’s fallen in love, it’s kind of these conflicting feelings. And she sings this amazing song called Pulled, which is her big solo song where she sings she’s being ‘pulled in a new direction’.”

The musical is based around Wednesday Addams, now a young lady with a boyfriend. (Photo: Matt Martin)

Actor Cameron Blakey is playing Gomez Addams and he said the show covers a number of musical styles.

“Morticia is more, sort of old-school Broadway; Gomez has more sort of Latin-y, romantic songs; and Wednesday has the more upbeat, pop numbers, because she’s younger. So it’s all a mix of everything. It’s a beautiful score.”

Gomez, Morticia and Wednesday will all have different songs to sing to fit their personalities. (Photo: Matt Martin)

As a touring company, production staff are used to packing up and quickly turning new venues into a new home. However, a move to Singapore is a bit more complicated. A new set is being built in the MES Theatre. The props, costumes and wigs used each night will also have to be air-freighted over in time for the show.

Props, costumes and wigs used in the musical will have to be air-freighted to Singapore from the UK. (Photo: Matt Martin)

Because the production is based on the original Addams Family cartoons, there will be slight differences from the TV series and the Hollywood films.

The musical will be on show in Singapore from Nov 15 to Dec 3. Tickets are on sale now through Sistic.