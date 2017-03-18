Thimble, wheelbarrow, boot kicked out of Monopoly board game

SEATTLE: If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.

The popular U.S. board game is changing out three of its playing tokens, swapping in a penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky in for the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot, Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toymaker Hasbro said Friday.

The move is part of a broader campaign to update the board game based in part on votes by consumers during a promotional period earlier this year.

The updated version of the game will be released in August, according to the company. Four classic pieces survived the voting: the Scottie dog, car, top hat and battleship, some of which date as far back as the Great Depression. Rounding out the new lineup will be a cat token, added to the game in 2013 as a replacement for the flatiron.

Players worried that the game's rules may also have changed can relax. They haven't. The traditional aim of dominating cardboard real estate, and ruining your competition, remains the same.

Anyone considering Tyrannosaurus-inspired mayhem should think twice, however. Even a dinosaur can still go directly to jail.



(Editing by Patrick Enright; Editing by David Gregorio)