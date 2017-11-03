A holiday within a holiday: Four things to do on Hong Kong’s Cheung Chau Island

The beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters and laidback charm of Cheung Chau Island is just half an hour away from Central.

HONG KONG: It’s one of the most densely populated places in the world, and well known for great shopping, and even better food. But if you’re planning your next vacation to Hong Kong, why not squeeze in a beach getaway as well?

Just a 40-minute ferry ride away from Central is the small island of Cheung Chau, known for its fresh seafood, beautiful beaches and laidback village vibe. This hidden gem has long been a favourite day-trip destination for those living in the city, but it is recently starting to see some tourists flocking to its charming mix of hole-in-the-wall traditional shops and hipster beach-side cafes.

Ferries leave every half an hour from Central Pier, and it’s a breeze to get on – just tap in with your Octopus card, which you’ve probably already been using to get around the city. It costs about HK$28 to HK$38 (S$4.80 to S$6.60) for a one-way trip on a fast ferry, depending on the type of ferry and the day of the week.

If you have an extra day to spare in your travel itinerary and you’d like to have a holiday within a holiday, here are four things you can do on the island in just one day.

1. HAVE A LEISURELY LUNCH AT A BEACHSIDE CAFÉ

This café would not look out of place in well-known beach getaways like Bali or Phuket. The Cheung Chau Windsurfing Centre on the island’s smaller Kwun Yam beach has a casual outdoor eating area which serves up a full lunch menu, plus a selection of wine, beer and coffee. It’s a good place to have a long, leisurely meal while enjoying the unblocked sea views and chatting with the friendly staff who run the place.

The outdoor cafe at the Cheung Chau windsurfing centre. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

This is your lunch-time view. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The menu features mainly typical Western-style comfort food like fish and chips, various types of pasta and burgers. But there is one notable addition: the San San fried rice with Chinese roast pork, egg and lettuce. This was reportedly the dish that windsurfing Olympic champion Lee Lai Shan enjoyed through her early windsurfing years. Shan Shan, as she is affectionately known to locals, is born and raised in Cheung Chau, cutting her teeth at the Cheung Chau Windsurfing Centre – owned and operated by her uncle – before going on to win Hong Kong’s first Olympic gold medal in 1996.

Perhaps munching on the San San fried rice would be a good way to reward yourself after trying your hand at windsurfing.

2. GET ACTIVE IN THE CRYSTAL WATERS AROUND THE ISLAND

Canoes stacked next to the windsurfing centre. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Take a dip in the waters at Cheung Chau's Tung Wan beach. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Yes, it’s possible to follow in the footsteps of an Olympic champion here on the island: Windsurfing lessons are available at the centre for those keen to try the sport. Alternatively, you can also rent kayaks and stand-up paddle boards to enjoy the island’s breathtaking views from the sea.

It can be tiring, particularly on the arms, but the sound of paddles striking the water and waves lapping up against the kayak is surprisingly soothing. Shower and locker facilities as well as wetsuit rentals are also available at the centre.

While the sand on the island’s beaches isn’t particularly fine, the crystal clear water is extremely inviting. Tung Wan beach, the island’s longest and most popular beach, is just a 10-minute stroll from the ferry pier. But walk a little farther down towards the Warwick hotel and you’ll reach Kwun Yam beach, which is smaller and quieter. If you want to swim, do remember to do so within the roped-off areas.

3. EXPLORE THE HIDEOUT OF A FORMER PIRATE

Still up for an adventure after your swim? How about exploring the hideout of a former pirate? Take a short sampan ride from the main ferry pier on the island to the Sai Wan pier, and walk uphill for about 10 minutes until you reach the Cheung Po Tsai cave. This little hole in the rocks used to be a stash house for its namesake, a notorious pirate in the South China Seas in the late 18th century who has since become the subject of many stories and movies.

Students waiting to enter and explore the Cheung Po Tsai cave. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Waiting at the exit of the Cheung Po Tsai cave. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Follow the signs for the cave, and don’t be surprised when you finally clamber in. While it looks nothing more than a small crevice, when you peer over the side you’ll see it widens out into a passageway that would just about accommodate a fair-sized person. It shouldn’t take you long to shuffle your way through the winding paths and emerge on the other side, where you’ll be greeted by bright sunlight – a welcome change from the darkness of the cave – and a gorgeous view.

It can be quite an adventure exploring the cave, but you’ll also need to be careful: Ladders have been placed in some areas to help with balance, but the rocks can be slippery. Wear shoes with a good grip and most importantly, don’t forget a flashlight!

4. EXPLORE THE ISLAND’S QUAINT SHOPS AND FILL YOUR STOMACH

The streets on the island have a good mix of charming shophouses and little, hole-in-the-wall traditional shops. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Exploring the narrow streets on the island. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

It’s an easy stroll around the wide pathways on the island, largely because the tiny island is off-limits to motorised traffic. And after an active day clambering up and down rocks or doing some water sports, exploring the shops around the island is a good way to relax before calling it a day and heading back to Central.

The streets are a curious mix of narrow lanes with businesses catering mainly to locals, and wide promenades with little cafés and craft shops selling hand-made items on the island. Stop for tea at a traditional Hong Kong-style teahouse, or head over to the Kwok Kam Kee Cake Shop, a famous local cake shop, to sample their “lucky buns”. These buns, which come in flavours such as sesame, lotus and red bean, are stamped with the Chinese characters for “peace”. During the island’s famous Bun Festival every year, the family-run business makes and sells more than 50,000 of these buns.

There are also many stalls selling street food for tourists, and a stroll along the island’s main street munching on some giant fish balls or sipping on some home-made soya bean is a great way to end the day.

Sampans leaving the ferry pier on Cheung Chau island. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

There’s one more thing you can do: Take a seat on the outdoor deck of the ferry, facing the island, to catch one more glimpse of the island.

As the low-lying buildings and little sampans around the pier fade into the background, you’ll probably sit back and marvel at how this idyllic beach getaway can exist in such close proximity to the concrete jungle of one of the most densely populated places in the world.

I know, because I did.