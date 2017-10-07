Thirsty? Here are some of the hottest bars in Taipei

Channel NewsAsia’s correspondent Victoria Jen shows us three of her favourite watering holes in the capital of Taiwan.

TAIPEI: For many journalists like myself, having a drink at the end of a long day helps us unwind and relax. Living in Taipei, I must say I’m spoiled for choice, especially since the capital is famous for its nightlight. From trendy speakeasy bars to sophisticated lounges, elaborate cocktails to hipster craft beers, there’s something for everyone.

Personally, I prefer bars that are quiet so I can have my drinks in peace and simply relax. It’s not easy for me to pick a favourite one since so many of them are unique in their own ways, but here are three of my preferred bars.

OUNCE

Hidden inside an ordinary-looking cafe, Ounce is definitely one of my favourite bars, hands down. To get in, press a special button on the wall and the door will be opened by the bartender.

To get into Ounce, look for this cafe. The bar is hidden behind one of doors inside. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

Press the buzzer for the bartender to open the door. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

The dim lighting and the rustic wooden furnishings give this place a sense of elegance and serenity. But what I love most are the drinks – they can be specially concocted for you. Bartender Morris knows that I like my drinks a tad sour and not too sweet, so he made me some drinks that I fell in love with instantly. The first one is Maid in Cube, using white rum, lime juice, syrup, cucumber, aspen, and soda water. The second drink is Please Don’t Tell, which is a variation of Mezcal Mule, using vodka, cucumber, passion fruit, ginger, and lime juice.

And the third tipple that made my list is by bar owner Yee Soong. The Pisco Punch is a delicious drink using Pisco, lime juice, cacao, simple syrup, chocolate bitters, egg white and Islay whisky spritz.

Thirty-five-year-old Soong is from New Jersey and he started the bar five years ago. His dream was to bring the New York bar culture to Taiwan. He takes pride in serving handcrafted drinks that cater to the taste of each guest, and he also hopes to educate those who come to his bar on the art of cocktail making.

In 2016, Ounce was ranked 40th in Asia’s top 50 best bar.

Ounce is located at No 40, Lane 63, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Taipei. But it’s the process of moving to another location in the Hsinyi District. Watch this space.

MORTON’S THE STEAKHOUSE

The entrance to Morton's The Steakhouse. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

This place is not only just a steak house but it is also a bar. It’s Power Hour runs from Monday to Friday, between 5pm and 7pm. Besides its extensive wine selection, Morton’s also offers great bar bites at reasonable prices. My favourite things to eat? The delicious Crab Spinach and Artichoke Dip, and Four Petite Filet Mignon Sandwiches. The portions are quite generous, so you can order a few dishes to fill in as dinner. That is if you eat early.

But the best part of this bar is the view. The landmark skyscraper Taipei 101 stands right before it. But why take my word for it? Here’s a unblocked view with a glass of red.

The best part about Morton's? The stunning view. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

Located on the 45th floor of Breeze Xinyi, Morton’s has a sizable outdoor deck that provides a stunning view of the sunset. It also gives you an incredible glimpse of Taipei city. But the deck is only open if the weather condition is favourable.

Morton’s sizable outdoor provides a stunning view but it is only open if the weather condition is favourable. (Photo: Morton’s Facebook)

Morton’s The Steakhouse is located No 68, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei.

ZHANG MEN BREWING (NEIHU)

More than 20 types of beer are available on tap at Zhang Men Brewing. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

I’m not big on beers but the offerings at Zhang Men Brewing are surprisingly delectable, with over 20 choices of fresh beer on the tap. Founded in 2014 by a group of IT professionals, their passion for beer pushed them to start Zhang Men Brewing. The offerings on display are brewed in its own brewery in Taiwan, with most of the ingredients imported. You also get to taste the beer before you order.

My favorite is #18 Hoppy Weizen, which is surprisingly easy on the palate. (I was told it’s quite popular with women.) The #11 Berliner Weisse on the other hand, tastes more like lemon juice than beer.

Zhang Men Brewing was founded in 2014 by a group of IT professionals. (Photo: Victoria Jen)

The ambience at Zhang Men Brewing is relaxing and the service impeccable. It’s usually not very crowded, so it’s a nice spot to hang out when you need some peace and quiet.

Zhang Men Brewing (Neihu) is located at No 189-3, Section 6, Minchuan East Road, Taipei.