Thomas & Friends gets gender shakeup with 2 new female engines

NEW YORK: All aboard? Thomas the Tank Engine is getting on board the equality train, as it adds two female main characters to the Thomas & Friends TV series next year.

The gender revamp shakeup is just one of many changes coming to the 30-year-old series, amid competition from shows on cable channels such as Disney Junior.

Mattel, the toy maker that owns the Thomas brand, will add orange engine Nia and yellow engine Rebecca to the male-dominated show next year, in the process booting out Henry and Edward, the Associated Press reported.

The two ladies will join Emily, who has been the only girl engine among the crew of main characters for about 13 years. Other girls in Thomas’ universe have had smaller roles.

“We have added new female characters before, but I think, with a show like Thomas, they tend to fall into the background after initial introduction,” said Ian McCue, a Thomas & Friends producer. “What we wanted to do here was really bring these two female characters to the forefront.”

Nia, an engine from Kenya, will make her debut next summer in the movie Big World! Big Adventures! and then join the TV series in the fall, the Associated Press reported, adding that Rebecca will make her debut appearance on screens in the TV series next fall.

Nia toys will be on sale next fall after the movie release, and Rebecca toys will follow in 2019, the Associated Press said.