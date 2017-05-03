Tigers, tea and trinkets: 5 activities in Jaipur

The city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, India has lots to offer for a long weekend getaway.

JAIPUR: Known as the pink city because of its rust-red buildings in its walled centre, Jaipur is thriving with markets, Rajput Mughal architecture like the Amber fort, and plenty of culture. Make sure you have at least four nights to spare to explore the most of what this little gem of a city has to offer.

While forts and palaces are great things to see there, here are some unique activities that make Jaipur an interesting vacation destination.

START A JEWELLERY COLLECTION



There is a wide variety of jewellery and gemstones at Rajasthan Gemsfor your to choose from. (Photos: Rajasthan Gems & Leonard Ow)

Jaipur should change its name to Gem-pur. Known all over India for precious and semi-precious stones, Jaipur offers everything from Indian jade to emeralds, cornflower blue sapphires, star rubies, diamonds and more. So why not make a trinket or three? Set your gems into rings, pendants or tiaras (why not?) within a day or two. Of course, only go to reputable dealers! We like Rajasthan Gems, a family outfit that provides gem certification for purchases.



Tip: Go jewel-shopping early in your trip so you have more time to order intricate designs.

DRINK TULSI CHAI

Have a break from sightseeing and shopping at Tapri Tea House. (Photos: Tapri Tea House & Leonard Ow)

Masala chai is great but Tulsi is even better. Tulsi is the Hindi word for basil and when brewed together with pure milk tea, gives the drinker a refreshingly light and well-balanced taste. We had ours at Tapri Tea House and it’s especially tasty when paired with savoury and spicy local street snacks like samosa and pani puri.

Tip: The Tapri outlet near Central Park is the fancier one and it also has a gift shop with cool souvenirs.

HOP ON A HOT-AIR BALLOON

Hop on a hot air balloon and enjoy a bird's eye view of Jaipur. (Photo: Sky Waltz)

It’s definitely more affordable in Jaipur, so get it crossed off your bucket list. Pronto. Go with Sky Waltz and float high over farms, forts, brick factories and villages with the highly-skilled balloon captain.

Tip: Book early. If you’re travelling with kids, make sure they meet the minimum height requirement before you make payment.

SHOP FOR COOL STYLES

Jaipur boasts plenty of cool fashion and lifestyle labels. (Photos: Jaipur October & Leonard Ow)

Did you know that beyond Bollywood style, India boasts plenty of cool, modern fashion labels? Get cute cufflinks and silk pocket squares from AZGA, leather sling bags from October Jaipur, tunic tops from Fab India and mod-style churidars and charming dhoti-style jumpsuits for kiddies from A Little Fable!

Tip: Stock up on standout items and give them away as birthday or Christmas presents.

GO ON A TIGER SAFARI

Go on a tiger safari adventure at Ranthambore National Park. (Photo: Ravishing India Holidays)

Jaipur is the gateway city to Ranthambore National Park, India’s largest sanctuary for the Bengal tigers. It’s a rare chance to see these magnificent creatures as well as other wildlife such as leopards, sloth bears, blue bulls and the Indian gazelle. The way to do it is to make the three-hour drive with a good driver and then stay at least two nights in the area, preferably in a resort such as Aman I Khas or Oberoi Vanyavilas. Ravishing India Holidays has a great record for Bengal tiger spotting, thanks to the experience of their Ranthambore team. Ask for RK and Mr Mohan to guide you.

Tip: Book at least two safaris (with a reputable guide) at different times and days to increase your chances of spotting the tigers.