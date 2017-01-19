Tight security as Madame Tussaud's unveils UK waxwork of Trump

LONDON: A waxwork of Donald Trump was unveiled on Wednesday amid tight security at Madame Tussauds museum after protests at a similar ceremony in Spain earlier this week.

Striking a bullish pose in his navy suit and Republican red silk tie, the model stands in the museum’s Oval Office exhibit, alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Dalai Lama and India's Mahatma Gandhi.

"Our studio team have been frantically busy matching his infamous glowing tan and trademark hairstyle in time for the start of his presidential reign," said Edward Fuller, General Manager of Madame Tussauds London.

"Our guests will now find him standing imperiously in the Oval Office section within the attraction where he’ll reside for the remainder of his presidency."

Security was tight at the unveiling following a protest in Madrid on Tuesday, where a topless woman from the feminist group FEMEN attacked a Trump statue at a waxwork museum.

Reuters journalists there saw the woman push past security ropes and place her hand on the statue's crotch while screaming "grab patriarchy by the balls." In a recording leaked last October, Trump spoke of grabbing women "by the pussy".

There were no such scenes at the museum on Wednesday but environmental and anti-racism groups are planning to stage demonstrations in Britain on Friday, the day Trump is inaugurated as U.S. President.

(Reporting by Luke Bridges; editing by Stephen Addison)