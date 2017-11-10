Tips and tricks on how to look your best

Step up your beauty rituals and grooming routines with advice from the pros.

SINGAPORE: From melting makeup to bad hair days and untidy shaves, we struggle sometimes to look our best. Good filters only work on social media, so asked the pros for their secrets on how to help us look and feel our best in the quickest, shortest amount of time.

PUT YOUR BEST FACE FORWARD WITH CLEAN TOOLS

Makeup artist and co-founder of FAC3INC Rick Yang. (Photo: Joel Low)

Good makeup brushes are essential but it is just as important to look after them, advised makeup artist Rick Yang. This is where most people trip up, he noted. The co-founder of FAC3INC – a makeup artist and hairstylist collective whose work features in many fashion and beauty editorials and commercials both in Singapore and overseas – said: “Clean tools means colours don’t look muddy; makeup glides on better too. And it’s good hygiene, especially for those prone to breakout or sensitivity – you don’t want bacteria to breed or spread.”

For synthetic brushes or ones you use on the face to apply wet products (liquid foundation, cream blush or lipstick), clean applicators daily to avoid breeding bacteria that can contaminate your clean makeup.

For eye shadow and other brushes, wash them three times a week; if intense shades are applied, an alcohol spray or wipe can remove product in-between.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shampoo and conditioner are best friends for synthetic brushes. Daiso also sells a brush cleaner for $2, good for a month’s use. Dip only the brush-head into the cleanser, give it a swirl to loosen the remnant product; then rinse the synthetic fibres, thoroughly. Give brushes a shake and leave to air-dry.

For natural bristles, use makeup remover soap (pick this up from The Makeup Store). Wet bristles and then vertically dip brush-head onto the soap. Lather before rinsing thoroughly. With a towel, press out as much water as possible and air-dry brushes.

Good makeup brushes are essential but it is just as important to look after them. (Photo: Jamie Street/Unsplash)

CLOSE SHAVE

Home shaves are hard to compete with a clean barber shave because most men go about them wrongly. It’s important to prep the skin first. Another common mistake, noted Janice K, 38, branch manager and chief barber of local boutique barber, We Need A Hero, is “under-stretching the skin – skin needs to be taut to ensure a good shave”.

You need to stretch the skin taut to ensure a good shave. (Photo: We Need A Hero)

Rinse your beard with warm water or put a warm towel over for two minutes – this softens skin and opens up pores before shaving.

Use a shaving cream to prep skin before shaving and ease razor glide.

Do use fresh and sharp blades; try not to go beyond three shaves with them.

An after-shave lotion soothes skin and reduces inflammation.

Reduce ingrown hair with a gentle scrub to exfoliate your skin, twice a week.

FROM RUNWAY TO REAL LIFE

Do not follow makeup trends blindly. (Photo: Freestocks.org/Unsplash)

Catwalk looks do not always translate to real way. This is where discretion is needed, said Yang, citing the example of dewy skin looks and contouring as common makeup fails if applied wrongly. “The former makes skin look like an oil slick, and the latter can look patchy.”

Avoid using makeup products that reflect light (shimmer powders or luminising creams) on the forehead, nose and chin (T-zone). “It doesn’t work in our humidity and will make the face look oilier,” said Yang. Instead opt for lighter neutral powders in matte textures to highlight the T-zone.

A friendlier way of shading is to opt for a darker powder than your natural skin tone. Muted or matte cool brown powders work better than warm ones (with more red pigments) to give features more depth.

MANE AFFAIR: HOW TO ACHIEVE THE SALON BLOW-DRY RESULT

A salon-worthy blow-dry is achievable at home, according to veteran hairstylist Leo Leong.

Leong who is also the managing director of Glamour Salon System, a local leading hair and scalp care specialist and distributor of professional hairstyling products, said that most women over-dry their hair, which can cause static.

A salon-worthy blow-dry is not difficult to achieve if you know how. (Photo: H Chen)

Those with medium to long hair need to apply a leave-on conditioner first before blast-drying the hair, so it’s 50 to 60 per cent dry. This prevents hair tangling and allows brushes to glide through.

Divide hair into four to six sections to work on them separately. Next, use a nine-row cushion or paddle brush, blow-drying hair in each section, from roots to ends.

Move the hand in an “arc” motion starting from the roots. Move brush slightly away from the head, directing it down towards the hair tips. Keep the tip of the hair dryer about five centimetres away from the hair.

When all the sections are dry, give the whole head a final blast with the hair dryer.

Leong also advised cleaning your brushes every three months.

Pour some shampoo in a basin and fill it with water. Leave brushes to soak for 10 minutes.

Tease out the tangled hair with a comb – it is easier to do so when it’s wet. Soaking and combing also helps to soften and remove styling products stuck on the brushes.

Rinse with water and air-dry or use a hair-dryer.



SCENTS & SENSIBILITIES

Cheryl Gan, founder and managing director of HYSSES. (Photo: Cheryl Gan)

Not all roses smell the same, hence why you should pay attention to where your bottle of essential oil comes from, said Cheryl Gan, founder and managing director of HYSSES, the fast-expanding local aromatherapy atelier.

Depending on the region and variety of floral, some rose yield a sweet, floral scent, while others have greener notes; where raw ingredients come from also dictate the variations in essential oil prices.

Regardless of what you prefer, always opt for essential oils in amber glass (not clear plastic) bottles. “The oils need to be protected from sunlight so they don’t turn photo-toxic. Essential oils can leach toxins from other materials but they do not react with glass.” Pure essential oils housed in plastic or aluminium are more likely to have been diluted, she shared.

Always opt for essential oils in amber glass (not clear plastic) bottles because the oils need to be protected from sunlight so they don’t turn photo-toxic. (Photo: Monicor/Pixabay)

SKIN TRADE: MAKE THE MOST OUT OF YOUR SKINCARE PRODUCTS

Toss the idea that separate male and female skincare lines are needed. While product packaging and scents may influence purchases, ultimately “we just need skincare that solves skin problems and handles skin conditions,” said Keefe Chie, sales and marketing director of JYUNKA.

Machine facials are not necessarily superior to traditional facials but they do tackle different problems. For example, lasers have different strengths and purposes, some help to de-sensitise and calm skin, while others kill bacteria. With hand-work, the massage helps with micro-circulation and drainage to relieve congestion and puffiness.

Warming or cooling your skincare products before applying gives a two-fold benefit. It maxes product efficacy, helping to release the active ingredients to work better on skin. Rule of thumb: Oil-based creams or balms do better warm (rub product in hand before applying) while gel-or-water based products can be chilled in the fridge before use.