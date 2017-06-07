Tom Holland in Singapore: 'Instagram knew I was the new Spider-Man before I did'

SINGAPORE: Like the true millennial that he is, Brit actor Tom Holland found out he landed the superhero role of a lifetime via the Internet.

In Singapore for a red carpet event to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming, the newly minted Spider-Man, told Channel NewsAsia and other regional press that he discovered that he was taking over from erstwhile Peter Parker Andrew Garfield via social media platform Instagram.

“I was relaxing on my bed with my dog when I saw the announcement: 'Tom Holland is the new Spider-Man' on Instagram!” he revealed with a laugh. “They didn’t even call me! Instagram knew before me!”

“When I excitedly told my entire family about the news, my brother Harry who is very savvy with computers simply said ‘They’ve (Sony) probably been hacked man!'”

Holland is the third actor in 15 years after Tobey Maguire and Garfield to play the popular web-slinger. And at 21 years old, the actor is actually much closer in age to 15-year-old Peter Parker, promising a fresher and more youthful direction the beloved long-running franchise is now taking.

Holland went on to explain the many rounds of audition and screen tests he had to do before landing the coveted role.

“My audition process was awful,” he quipped. “ The more auditions and screen tests I did, the more I wanted it. Which is the worst thing! I was searching the internet every five minutes to find out any news!”

According to Holland, the Marvel people kept telling him after every audition that they would inform him the next day.

“Six weeks later, I get a call saying ‘It’s great news, we need to audition you again!'” he said.

Jokes aside, Holland is very aware of the importance of donning the signature skin-hugging red suit for a new generation, one that is entrenched in the Marvel Comic Universe.

Because as the old adage goes - with great power comes great responsibility.

“Yes, it was daunting (taking over). There’s a responsibility. I don’t want the fans to buy tickets to a movie they’ve already seen.”

He added that his Spider-Man will be different. "I think they ground this character in reality. We obviously made him a lot younger.



"We’ve seen the billionaire. We’ve seen the God. Now it’s time to see what happens if a kid got superpowers.”