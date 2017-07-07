Tom Holland says visiting Singapore hospital as Spider-Man 'truly the highlight of my trip'

The Spider-Man homecoming star tells Channel NewsAsia’s Genevieve Loh the importance of visiting children’s hospitals and being open to fan “notes” about his Homecoming performance.

SINGAPORE: As the old but still very relevant adage goes: "With great power comes great responsibility."

And as your newly-crowned friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, 21-year-old Brit actor Tom Holland has been taking that mantra very seriously.

In the midst of all his Spider-Man: Homecoming promotional duties when he was in Singapore earlier last month, Holland specially took some time to visit KK Women's and Children's Hospital. It is evident the young man from Kingston, United Kingdom, is fully aware of the privilege and importance of wearing that skin-tight red and blue suit.

It’s important, he told Channel NewsAsia, because children hospital visits are such an integral party of becoming and embodying Spider-Man.

"It really does cheer up these kids. We met this one kid yesterday with his Spider-Man pajamas on and he was the highlight of my trip!" he shared with a smile. "It was so lovely to meet him and he was so excited. We gave him a little Spider-Man doll.

"If I can bring happiness to people all around the world, then I will try my best to do so. And I think one of the most important places to do that is in a children’s hospital, especially being Spider-Man. It really is a film for them and if we are able to do that then I’ll continue to do so."

Indeed, Holland with all his unfettered enthusiasm is determined to be the perfect Spider-Man for this (and his) millennial generation.

And we must say, the positivity and excitement is infectious.

Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in last year’s Captain America: Civil War and became a bona fide scene-stealer in his 10 minutes of allotted screen time. His Peter Parker is as eager, goofy and endearingly peppy as one would expect from a 15-year-old superhero. And Holland has admitted that his Spider-Man, as with his other roles, hasn’t been that dissimilar to the real him.

Tom Holland enjoying the Singapore skyline (Photo: Tom Holland's Instagram)

Holland is enthusiastic about everything, something noticeable when talking to him. On Singapore, he gushed: “This is probably one of the coolest places I’ve been. I love it here. I’m definitely going to come back here on holiday!”



On working with Robert Downey Jr whose Iron Man plays a mentor-role to Spider-Man in Homecoming, he said with equal effusiveness: “I consider him to be at the top of his game, at his peak … He’s kind, lighthearted and respectful, and just shows me that no matter how famous you get or how much money you make, you should always treat everyone the same and be respectful to everyone!”

The third actor in 15 years to play the popular web-slinger, Holland is also fully cognizant of the significance of carrying on the legacy set by previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield; and especially so for an audience who have been waiting for this Spider-Man crossover into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe - the first time Sony and Marvel are working together for this superhero.

As a millennial, Holland is fully equipped with the natural social media skills, proven relatability, and immensely popular and loyal fanbase to take what is to come in stride.

But is he ready for the impending onslaught of crazy worldwide fame?

“Fame is a beast that you can’t control or be prepared for,” he replied thoughtfully. “But I’m lucky that I have friends who have been through this, who are open to giving me advice. Zendaya (who plays Peter Parker's schoolmate Michelle in the movie) is the best person for it. If I’m ever stuck or panicking about something, she’s always on the other end of the phone and I can always call her for advice. She’s always open to it and I’m very lucky that I have friends like that. I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

And he tells Channel NewsAsia that he believes that being tapped in online and on social media has been nothing but helpful.

“It’s definitely a good way to stay in touch with your fans,” he explained. “The main reason I really use Instagram is because I want to hear their thoughts and what would they like to happen and see if I can make that happen. Which is a really nice way of being in touch with them all around the world.”

Tom Holland charming Channel NewsAsia with his enthusiasm on the Spider-Man: Homecoming red carpet in Singapore (Photo: Rajeev Masand)

So does this mean he visits the Spider-Man fan forums?

“I try and let the film do the talking. There’s no point of me reading the things now because the movie’s already made,” he said. “I’m not going to read a comment and go back and redo something. I took the very positive response from Civil War as sort of authorisation or permission from the fans to just redo what I did in that movie.”

That said, Holland is more than ready for an open discussion on his performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I hope that (the fans) really enjoy my performance and I’m open for notes,” he said. “If you watch the movie and have any notes, please let me know.”