Tom Petty reported found unconscious after cardiac arrest in Calif

LOS ANGELES: Singer Tom Petty was reported to been found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home, celebrity news website TMZ.com said on Monday.

Representatives at Petty's management company and record label did not return requests by Reuters for confirmation.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Petty was rushed to a southern California hospital on Sunday night.

Petty, 66, the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, performed three shows in Los Angeles in September with the band.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish)