Top dog to be decided at Westminster dog show's second night

NEW YORK: Three more finalists will be named on Tuesday evening at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog show, en route to the "Best in Show" competition that will close out the second-oldest U.S. sporting event.

A Norwegian elkhound, a pekingese, a miniature poodle and a German shepherd became the first four finalists at the New York show on Monday, the opening night of the two-day competition.

Sporting, working and terrier dogs will be judged on Tuesday. The sporting group, representing hunting and retrieving dogs, has the largest number of entries at more than 500.

Winners of all seven groups will compete in the finals on Tuesday.

More than 2,800 dogs in 200 breeds are vying for the blue ribbon at Westminster, which began in 1877, making it the country's second longest-running sporting event behind the Kentucky Derby horse race, which was launched in 1875.

This year's contestants came from 49 states and 16 foreign countries, and are judged on characteristics specific to their breeds.

The herding winner, Rumor, a German shepherd, won the category for the second consecutive year.

Aftin, a miniature poodle from Chandler, Arizona, took home top honors for the non-sporting group. In the hound group, Duffy, a Norwegian elkhound, was named the winner, while a one-year-old pekingese called Chuckie came out top of the toy dogs.

Three new breeds debuted in this year's competition: the sloughi, a North African sighthound that competed on Monday; the American hairless terrier, first bred in the 1970s to hunt rats and other vermin; and the pumi, an ancient Hungarian herding breed.

