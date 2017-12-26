Top tipples: Favourite wine bars in Taipei

TAIPEI: Next to water, wine is my favorite drink of all time.

Some studies show that just like apple, having a glass of wine a day can help keep the doctor away. So it gives me the perfect excuse to take my daily dose just to stay healthy.

Aside from the “health” aspect, it’s also a nice way to unwind after a long day of work. That is why it is gaining growing popularity in Taiwan. According to IWSR, the leading source of data and analysis on the beverage alcohol market, Taiwan is the seventh biggest market for wine in Asia.

This year, the market is expected to hit US$330 million. I guess my love for wine has contributed to the growth.

Living here in Taipei, there are many wine bars you can choose from. Here are three wine bars that I frequently visit on my time off.

IL MERCATO CAFE

Located in Tienmu district, Il Mercato cafe is a popular Italian cafe with beautiful architecture and design.

Right next to its glass atrium restaurant, the café allows customers who prefer a light meal or simply a glass of wine just to relax. Walking into the café, you immediately feel like being transported to Italy.

The elegant interior design gives you a sense of serenity while sipping a glass of wine of your choice. You can choose from over 100 selections of wine imported straight from Italy.

And they are handpicked by head sommelier Giuseppe Vaccarini, winner of the “Best Sommelier in the World” contest.

What really surprises many customers is the starting price for a bottle of wine here, which is only US$20. Best of all, you can choose to try most of the selections by the glass.

Il Mercato has a really nice wine cellar. The staff here are very well-trained and can help you pick out the wine based on your preferences.

The owner, who is of Italian descent, hopes to introduce the best Italian wine and food to Taiwan at affordable prices. But of course the café also has selections for customers who have deeper pockets.

I found out the most expensive wine cost over US$800. Maybe I will try it when I win the lottery. Until then, here are some of my favorites.

Il Mercato is only a year old, but it has already been awarded "2018 Top Italian Restaurant - Best Wine List" by Gambero Rosso.

IL Mercato Cafe is located on No.162, Sec.2, Zhongcheng Rd, Shilin District, Taipei.

LE ZINC CAFE & BAR

It’s located in Dadaocheng, an old district known for selling textiles and bulk dried goods.

Le Zinc is tucked into the alley, so it might be a little difficult for first-timers to find. But that’s what also makes it unique. Unlike most wine bars, it maintains the old-fashioned look from the last century with patchwork wooden design.

There are only a few tables here, so it’s a really nice place if you’re looking for a moment of peace and quiet with a nostalgic ambience.

The owner is an award-winning television journalist, who says the reason she started the bar five years ago was because of her love for wine. And she likes to import wines that are rare to find in Taiwan, including those from countries like Israel, Slovenia, and Moldova.

Of course, there are also selections from France, Australia and Spain depending on what your palate desires.

The cafe also serves light food like cheese platter and ham. But the most interesting one is mullet roe. It’s amazing how well mullet roe pairs with red wine instead of white. You will have to try it out yourself to know what I mean.

Le Zinc Cafe & Bar is located on No. 34, Lane 362, Minsheng West Road, Taipei

WINONA

It’s an Italian restaurant owned by a wine importer, so there’s a wide selection of wine from the old world and the new world at reasonable prices.

The interior has a classy look with chandeliers, white tables and dark mirrors. It appears to attract more female customers, myself included.

What I like most about the place is the variety of wine and their affordability. The starting price for a glass of house wine is about US$5. It’s great value for wine that is smooth and easy to drink. For a bottle, the starting price is US$20. You can pick out your own favorite at Winona’s wine cellar.

Food is good for paring with the wine, but not exactly authentic Italian cuisine. Some though are quite good like the salad and the pizza. It’s good value for money and a nice place for a meet up with friends and colleagues.



Winona is located at 75, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei.