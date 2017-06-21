Triple Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis retiring from acting

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday, ending a storied movie career that includes performances in "Lincoln" and "Gangs of New York."

Day-Lewis, the only man to have won three lead actor Oscars, gave no reason for his decision, calling it private.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his publicist, Leslee Dart, said in a statement. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

The statement said there would be no further comment.

Day-Lewis, who turned 60 in April, has one more movie in the works - "Phantom Thread," which is set in London's 1950s fashion world and is due to be released in December.

Day-Lewis, who was born in Britain and holds dual Anglo-Irish citizenship, won his third lead actor Oscar in 2013 for playing U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in "Lincoln." He previously won Academy Awards for "My Left Foot" (1989) and "There Will Be Blood" (2007) and was nominated for "Gangs of New York" (2002) and "There Will Be Blood" (2007).

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)