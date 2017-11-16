Under the hammer: Record art auctions

NEW YORK: A 500-year-old work of art, believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci and depicting Jesus Christ, sold in New York on Wednesday (Nov 15) for US$450.3 million, smashing the record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Christie's said.

The exact value of private sales are often not revealed. But a Willem de Kooning painting and a Gauguin were reportedly sold separately for US$300 million each in 2015, according to US media reports.

Below is a list of the 10 most expensive art works ever sold at an auction. Unless stated otherwise, all are paintings.