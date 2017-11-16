Under the hammer: Record art auctions
NEW YORK: A 500-year-old work of art, believed to be by Leonardo da Vinci and depicting Jesus Christ, sold in New York on Wednesday (Nov 15) for US$450.3 million, smashing the record for the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction, Christie's said.
The exact value of private sales are often not revealed. But a Willem de Kooning painting and a Gauguin were reportedly sold separately for US$300 million each in 2015, according to US media reports.
Below is a list of the 10 most expensive art works ever sold at an auction. Unless stated otherwise, all are paintings.
- Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi or Savior of the World, one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings generally accepted as being from the Renaissance master's hand, sells for US$450.3 million at Christie's on Wednesday.
- Pablo Picasso's The Women of Algiers (Version O) fetches US$179.4 million at Christie's in New York in May 2015.
- Amedeo Modigliani's Nu couche of a reclining naked woman draws US$170.4 million at Christie's in New York in November 2015.
- Francis Bacon's triptych Three Studies of Lucian Freud sells for US$142.4 million at Christie's in New York in 2013.
- Edvard Munch's pastel The Scream fetches US$119.9 million at Sotheby's in New York in 2012.
- Jean-Michael Basquiat's 1982 Untitled sells for US$110.5 million at Sotheby's in New York May 2017.
- Picasso's Nu au Plateau de Sculpteur (Nude, Green Leaves and Bust) lures US$106.4 million at Christie's in New York in May 2010.
- Andy Warhol's Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster), sells for US$105.4 million at Sotheby's in New York in November 2013.
- Alberto Giacometti's sculpture Walking Man I sells for US$104.3 million at Sotheby's in London in February 2010.
- Picasso's Boy with a Pipe sells for US$104.2 million at Sotheby's in New York in May 2004.