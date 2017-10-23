US Box Office: Tyler Perry's 'Boo 2!' tops downbeat weekend with US$21.7 million

Tyler Perry has prevented a disaster at the box office with the opening of Lionsgate's comedy sequel "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" scaring up a solid US$21.7 million at 2,388 North American locations.

That was pretty much the limit of good news at the nation's multiplexes, where moviegoers gave limited support to a quartet of new arrivals - weather-disaster title "Geostorm," firefighter hero tale "Only the Brave," murder mystery "The Snowman" and faith-based drama "Same Kind of Different as Me."

"Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," which received an A- CinemaScore, is finishing in line with expectations and about 25per cent behind original "Boo! A Madea Halloween," which won its opening weekend last year. The sequel, set at a haunted campground, is directed and written by Perry, who also stars in his ninth iteration as the tough-talking Madea.

Warner Bros.' "Geostorm," starring Gerard Butler, is finishing a distant second place with about US$13.3 million at 3,246 venues - at the top end of modest forecasts but a major disappointment given the film's estimated US$100 million budget, financed by Warner Bros. and Skydance Media.

Movieigoers gave "Geostorm" a B- CinemaScore. The timing of the release, with hurricanes hitting hard in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico over the past two months, probably dampened enthusiam.

On the international side, "Geostorm" took in US$36.4 million at 13,000 screens with first-place finishes in 36 territories to lift its international total to US$49 million. South Korea and Russia were the strongest new markets.

Black Label Media's "Only the Brave," distributed by Sony, is heading for fifth place with US$6 million at 2,577 sites, finishing behind Universal's second weekend of "Happy Death Day" at US$9.4 million and Warner's third weekend of "Blade Runner 2049" at about US$7.4 millon.

"Only the Brave," is based on the story of the 19 Arizona firefighters who died in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire, has received stellar critical support with a 90 percent "fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. STXfilms' second weekend of Jackie Chan actioner "The Foreigner" will land in sixth with about US$5.6 million, ahead of Universal's "The Snowman," which is finishing far below forecasts with US$3.4 million at 1,812 venues.

"The Snowman," produced by Working Title, is in a tie with New Line's seventh weekend of horror blockbuster "It," which will win up with a total of US$320 million domestically after 45 days.

"The Snowman" fell flat with audiences, who gave it a D CinesmaScore while critics panned the movie with a 9per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pure Flix's "Same Kind of Different as Me" debuted out of the top 10 with about US$1.4 million at 1,362 sites.