US breakfast chain Eggslut finds success with simple ingredient

LOS ANGELES: You wouldn't mind egg on your face at Eggslut. The increasingly popular US breakfast chain has been taking the west coast by storm. Now it has opened its third outlet in Los Angeles.



The brainchild of Philippine-born Alvin Cailan has become the breakfast buzzword as the morning crowd scrambles for his egg-centric varieties served up in mouth-watering fashion.

Eggslut’s latest location - its fifth in the US - situated in prime Brand Boulevard in Glendale next to Shake Shack, opened on Thursday (Mar 23) giving away “free signature sluts” to the first 100 people according to local reports.



The Slut, as described on the menu, is basically a “cage-free hard cooked egg with thinly sliced chives mixed in honey mustard aiolo with dressed arugla in a warm brioche bun”.







Eggslut opened its third outlet in Los Angeles on Thursday (Mar 23).

BOOK DEAL



In February this year, the Los Angeles-based chef signed a book deal. Set to be titled Amboy – a term for an American-born Filipino - the book is expected to release some time this year.



It will be a collection of flavours and recipes from Cailan’s Amboy restaurant and those drawn from his Filipino tradition.



After starting out with a rather humdrum idea of selling egg sandwiches from a truck in Portland at the age of 30, the Eggslut founder has come a long way.



This latest expansion and recent book deal mark important milestones in his entrepreneurial venture.