US rocker Tom Petty reported dead at age 66 - US media

Singer Tom Petty was reported to been found unconscious after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Malibu home, celebrity news website TMZ.com said on Monday.

LOS ANGELES: U.S. rocker Tom Petty was reported on Monday to have died following cardiac arrest.

CBS News and celebrity website TMZ.com reported Petty's death. Representatives for the singer did not return calls for confirmation.

TMZ.com cited law enforcement sources as saying Petty had been rushed to a southern California hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu on Sunday. The website said the singer, 66, was put on life support and that a decision was made later to remove the support.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Diane Craft)