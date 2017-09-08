Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter to step down in December - NY Times

Lifestyle

Editor and Chief of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/files

LOS ANGELES: Graydon Carter, the long-time editor of Conde Nast's culture magazine "Vanity Fair," will be stepping down in December after 25 years at the helm, the New York Times said Thursday.

The Times said that no replacement has been named yet for Carter, 68, who earns a "seven-figure salary" at the magazine.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)

Source: Reuters