Veteran Channel 8 actress Wang Xiu Yun dies
SINGAPORE: Veteran Channel 8 actress Wang Xiu Yun has died, aged 72.
Her ex-colleague, actress Xiang Yun, broke the news on Instagram on National Day (Aug 9). She said Wang, who had diabetes, died from kidney failure, and had rejected dialysis prior to her death.
Xiang Yun paid tribute to Wang on Instagram, referring to her as Xiu Yun jie as she was fondly known. "She would often chat with the younger actors; she cared about everyone, and everyone loved to joke with her."
According to a report by entertainment magazine 8 Days, Wang left showbiz in 1998. She then taught children's acting classes while pursuing acting part-time, and also worked at a department store.
"Some old colleagues and I would head to her workplace to buy some items in a show of support," Xiang Yun wrote.
The veteran actress kickstarted her acting career in the 1970s with Mediacorp, which was then known as Radio Television Singapore. She is best known for her role as a selfless mother in the 1989 Channel 8 series A Mother's Love starring Zoe Tay and Li Nanxing.