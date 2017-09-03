Walter Becker, guitarist who co-founded Steely Dan, dead at age 67

Walter Becker, guitarist co-founder of the influential band Steely Dan, died on Sunday at age 67, according to his website, which did not disclose the cause of death.

Becker was lead guitarist of the sophisticated, jazz-flavored Steely Dan, which he formed with Donald Fagen, the keyboardist and lead vocalist.

In its heyday in the 1970's, the band scored hits with "Reelin' in the Years," "Do It Again," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number" and "Deacon Blues."

