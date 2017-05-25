Want an unusual Indonesian experience? Take a hike up Anak Krakatau

Channel NewsAsia’s Indonesia correspondent Saifulbahri Ismail explores the active volcano that is set against the stunning backdrop of Sunda Strait, between Java and Sumatra.

BANTEN, Indonesia: We were all drifting in and out of sleep on the swaying boat that was rocking on the bumpy waves, when we were all woken up with a gentle start by our travel guide Diman.

“Look, there it is!” he exclaimed.

Almost immediately, all nine of us sat up and looked at where Diman was pointing.

Lo and behold, there it was, Mt Anak Krakatau (“Child of Krakatau”), slowly coming into view, in all of its grandeur.

Nestled serenely in the vast Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, the peak looked to be resting peacefully against the stunning backdrop. But don’t be fooled by the tranquil sight. It is still an active volcano, and where it sits tells of one of the most catastrophic events in Indonesian history.

When the main Krakatau volcano erupted in 1883, it triggered off an explosive force that was 13,000 times the power of the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. The explosions were so loud they could be heard nearly 5,000 kilometres across the Indian Ocean.

That wasn't all. The violent eruption spewed so much ash into the sky that the Sunda Strait was shrouded in darkness from morning till dawn the next day.

Nature’s wrath also unleashed a tsunami with gigantic waves that reached up to 40 metres, its fury devastating everything in its path, destroying coastal villages, and killing more than 36,000 people.

In 1927, a smaller volcano island emerged from the sea, the result of multiple eruptions from Krakatau, marking the birth of Mt Anak Krakatau.

Even though the volcano island is located not too far from Jakarta, it still takes some effort to get there. Visitors looking to visit need to first get to Carita, a district in Banten province four-hour drive from the capital.

Most of the ferry services depart from Carita but there is no regular boat service to the island. To be safe, charter your own vessel if you intend to make a trip to see this majestic view. A twin engine speed boat carrying 10 passengers costs about 3 million rupiah (US$225) to hire.

As I was planning my expedition, I called up several local tour agencies who organise trips to the volcano island, but only one said it was sending a group that weekend, another sign that this is still a rather off-the-beaten-track destination.

I booked myself with the group and was charged 1.25 million rupiah (US$93). Not a small sum, in my opinion. Because it’s such an obscure destination, be prepared to pay a premium.

The day finally arrived. There were eight people in the group, one of whom was Dr Sanjay Jadhav, an Indian businessman based in Dubai, holidaying in Indonesia with his family.

The boat ride took about two hours, and I strongly recommend that you bring along a pair of earplugs to drown out the deafening hum of the boat engines.

More than halfway through the journey, our guide suddenly told the boatman to slow down.

“Sometimes we can see dolphins here,” said Diman, immediately piquing the curiosity of all the passengers.

And true to his words, just a few minutes later, we saw a dolphin leaping out of the water some distance away from the boat.

The black sandy beach was formed when lava from the volcano hit ocean. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

After the excitement of spotting a dolphin had settled down, we finally arrived on the shores of Anak Krakatau island. As we disembarked on the beach, we couldn’t help but notice the black sand glistening under the sun (the sand was formed when lava from the volcano hits the ocean).

We then made our way through a forest, the preserved lush greenery suggesting the molten lava had flowed in the opposite direction. In fact, the vegetation was spared the devastation of the eruptions time and again.

Ten minutes later, we emerged from the lush forest and saw the majestic Mt Anak Krakatau just in front of us.

Next, the tough part. To get there, we had to overcome a steep 45-degree slope of volcanic earth. I took a deep breath and began my ascent with just a bottle of mineral water, sweating profusely under the intense midday heat.

The trek up the loose soil was slow; every step up required a firm footing, or risk sliding down the slope. After trudging for about 20 minutes, we finally reached the safety tier about 200 metres above sea level.

The view was absolutely stunning.

As I stood humbly on Mt Anak Krakatau, with its majestic peak peering down on me, I soak in the view in front of me — a sense of calm surrounding Krakatau Kecil island. Across on the right is the Krakatau island, or what the locals refer to as the Mother of Krakatau.

The remains of once hot lava flowing down the slope of the volcano is now hardened into crimson-coloured rocks.

The hot lava flowing down the slope of the volcano is now hardened into crimson-coloured rocks. (Photo: Saifulbahri Ismail)

The last big volcano eruption recorded was in January 2011 when it spewed volcanic ash and smoke to heights of more than 600 metres for many days. Experts had deemed the volcanic ash dangerous as it carried materials such as hot rocks with temperature up to 600 degrees Celsius.

I stared up and saw its crater purring yellow sulphur fumes into the air, wondering if I would regret not climbing to the summit.

“No one is allowed to climb to the top,” said Diman, immediately banishing any thoughts I had of trying to get up to the top. “It’s too dangerous.”

However, Diman — he has more than 10 years of experience as a guide — told me that he had made his way up to the peak many years ago before authorities enforced the ban. He recounted that the crater’s lips were fragile then because they were formed not too long after the eruption, and the delicate surrounding could collapse under heavy weight.

After another 30 minutes of enjoying the view, Diman led us down, taking a less challenging route than the one we took earlier.

When we arrived in Carita, I bade Dr Sanjay and his family farewell, wishing them a safe and pleasant journey back to Jakarta. The Indian businessman was to bring his family to Bali next, but this trip to Mt Anak Krakatau had left an enduring mark in his mind.

“It may not be the most visited places, but to see something which is part of history, is an experience of a lifetime,” said Dr Sanjay.