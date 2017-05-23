War Machine wouldn’t have been made without Netflix, says star Brad Pitt

The A-list actor-producer says his four-year-long passion project War Machine would have been a different film if it were made with a movie studio.

TOKYO: Amid the ongoing and much debated controversy over Netflix’s two films being nominated for this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or despite its unwillingness to release its films in cinemas, there is one A-lister who believes in the importance of the streaming giant’s emergence as a bona fide film studio.

Speaking at the War Machine press conference in Tokyo ahead of the film's 26th May debut on Netflix, Brad Pitt said this was “nothing but a fantastic moment for all of us”.

“Quite honestly, without a delivery system like Netflix, this movie wouldn’t have been made,” said 53-year-old Pitt. “Or if it did get made, it would have been at one-sixth of the budget only because (of) challenging material like this, where there is a great degree of difficulty to pull off.”

War Machine is the big budget satirical comedy starring Pitt as commanding general McMahon whose cocky reputation lands him in trouble. Produced by his film company Plan B, who is also behind Best Picture Oscar winners 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight, it is based on the bestselling non-fiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by late journalist Michael Hastings — he followed former real life US commanding general Stanley McChrystal around Afghanistan in 2010 for an article.

Directed by David Michôd (best known for Animal Kingdom and The Rover), Pitt’s McMahon is an over-the-top, larger-than-life fictionalised take on McChrystal. According to the actor, it was the character that was developed over many sessions, complete with quirks such as a weird running form and specific facial expressions.

“We wanted from the get go by design to illuminate the absurdity of the machinery of war and we felt that it was best embodied in the absurdity of the general and that was the first springboard for us,” said Pitt. “But the running specifically for example... I think it speaks to the delusion of the character himself and he portrays and seems himself as an emblem of greatness and when actually he looks quite silly.”

For Pitt, it was also taking the macro view of the whole machinery at large, specifically for America and asking the right questions like “What is our idea of winning?”

“Of course we start with an absurd tone but the film turns quite serious when we are dealing with the expense of young men and women, life and limb, great cost, civilian life,” said Pitt. “We really think it’s time to take a good look at our strategies and tactics instead of this business as usual climate or wheel we seem to find ourselves on.”

The financial risk of such a film, admitted Pitt, is really difficult for the (film) studios to take on at this time. “It was a big, bold move for Netflix, quite frankly,” he added.

Which is why Pitt thinks the rise of Neflix and delivery systems like it is something to be enthusiatic about.

“It is exciting for all of us is because there’s more content getting made, there’s more risk out there, there’s more films, there’s more stories being told, there’s more filmmakers getting shots,” he said.