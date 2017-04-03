Warhol 'Mao' painting sold for US$12.6 million in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: An Andy Warhol portrait of former Chinese leader Chairman Mao Zedong has sold for US$12.6 million at a Hong Kong auction, less than the US$15 million it was expected to fetch.

The painting was sold to a private Asian collector at Sotheby's evening sale on Sunday.

Warhol began his series of silk-screen portraits of Mao in 1972 when ties between then Cold War foes China and the United States began to thaw after U.S. President Richard Nixon's historic trip to Beijing.

