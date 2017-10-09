What does it take to become a Halloween scare actor at Universal Studios Singapore?

Channel NewsAsia’s Genevieve Loh talks to the hardworking Halloween Horror Nights performers and gets a taste of how difficult it is to terrorise people night after night.

SINGAPORE: For the past seven years, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) has cemented itself as the creepy playground to visit come Halloween season. Every weekend, bloodied ghouls, ghosts and zombies all dutifully emerge from the shadows to deliver up-close scares and unexpected spooks throughout the theme park’s five haunted houses and two scare zones.

But have you ever wondered about the people who worked so hard behind the scenes, pouring buckets of blood, sweat and tears into making these annual scare experiences become the spectacles they are?

At USS, it takes an army – show directors, event producers, stage managers, set designers, costume specialists, lighting and sound technicians as well as makeup artists – to turn the yearly Halloween Horror Nights (HNN) into a reality. But for most guests, it is the scare actors who truly bring the frights to life.

This year’s HNN has 500 scare actors from 15 different countries, all bringing their love for the macabre and performance to the theme of seven new incarnations of the deadly sins.

Their common objective? To elicit the most ear-piercing screams from the guests.

It might seem like an incredibly fun job to have but perfecting the art of the scare isn’t as simple as most people think. Especially when the main purpose is to terrify grownups who pay good money to be scared.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Lim, 17-year-old Megan Lynn and 17-year-old Tan Poh Wei are some of the young scare actors who are playing “pranksters” in the April Fool’s area in this year’s Happy Horror Days scare zone.

From L-R: Megan Lim, Luke Teo, Megan Lynn and Tan Poh Wei all embrace their roles as pranksters of the April Fools' corner in the Happy Horror Days scare zone at this year's Halloween Horror Nights (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Watching them enthusiastically writhe and scream, and perfectly act out each instruction yelled out by Del Wynegar, assistant show director of entertainment at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) was eye-opening. Scare actors giving their all even during rehearsal was a clear example of how much effort goes into making HHN more entertaining and scare-worthy each passing year.

According to Markham Gannon, creative director of entertainment at RWS, being a good scare actor isn’t just about one’s ability to creep people out or deliver a blood-curdling scream.

“We always look for people who are able to take directions, stay focused, have good listening skills and be fit enough to take up this energy-demanding role,” he said.

Whether it's “boo and run” or pick the right “victims”, it is evident that teamwork is key during show time, from tag-teaming and working together to get the best scares, to looking out for each other’s spatial awareness to keep both actor and guest safe.

Some of the dedicated scare-actors at this year's Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights who gave Channel NewsAsia's Genevieve Loh a real behind-the-scene look at the spectacle. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

“The biggest misconception of being a scare actor is that it is an easy job. In reality, the job is physically and emotionally demanding,” said Lynn, who has been a freelance scare actor with USS’ HNN for two years. “People don’t realise how much effort and time actually goes into being a scare actor.”

Her fellow scare actor Lim agreed: “People think that the makeup and costume are scary enough. Yes, the makeup and costume add to the effect but scare actors are very important. We bring the characters to life. I do think that people under-appreciate the actors and how much hard work goes into each of their characters.”

First time scare actor Tan feels that people don’t quite understand and thus end up undermining the hard work put in by the performers.

“Being a jester, my role requires me to hop, run around scaring people for a good 45 minutes per set,” he said. “It really eats up all your energy but you just have to continue pushing until the set ends.”

Lynn added: “The hardest thing about being a scare actor is how physically and emotionally demanding it really is. It drains all your energy very quickly and it doesn’t help when guests ridicule or criticise you.”

Even veteran scare actors like 32-year-old King Melchor Dupagan Illaga says “it isn’t as easy as it seems”

The Filipino, who is a full-time performer with USS since the theme park first opened in 2010, plays one of the “iconic” characters at this year’s HNN – the Midnight Man, a treacherous witch doctor and shaman who controls the minds and hearts of those who seek his help.

“You need to be fit enough to take up this energy-demanding role,” he explained. “It is also very important to possess good listening skills, be imaginative and be bold. Once you get into character, the scare elements will naturally come during your performance.

“People think it’s just about scaring and shouting, but you truly have to understand the personality of the character to channel this out.”

Illaga also has to sit in the makeup chair for two-and-a-half hours each time he transforms into The Midnight Man.

A behind the scenes look at The Midnight Man, the witch doctor central to Hex one of the five haunted houses in this year's Halloween Horrors Night. (Photo: Screengrab)

“I think the biggest challenge for me is the long makeup time ... It can get pretty tiring. Then you have to perform throughout the night.”

But none of the scare actors would trade this job in for the world. In fact, they embrace and relish all the hard work behind it.

“To be selected to play The Midnight Man is quite an honour, because you get to deliver the original character well,” said Illaga. “Plus, I like drama and I get to portray a whole new personality altogether.”

For Lim and Lynn, it’s all about being part of the USS family.

“I love my job! Every year I look forward to October when I get to work and perform,” said Lim. “Despite it being tiring, it’s still an amazing experience overall.

“Auditioning for my first Halloween Horror Nights was one of the best decisions of my life. The environment is amazing. Everyone knows everyone and we all go through the same ups and downs. After 14 nights, we become a family.”

Lynn agreed that it’s the “friendships that make it unforgettable”.

“It’s incredibly unique and not an ordinary job. I love every part of it and always await this time of year,” she said. “I’ve always loved performing and hope to have a career in the industry in the future. Being a scare actor for HHN has given me the opportunity to learn from others, experience new things and allows me to gain exposure in performing.”