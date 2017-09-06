What’s new at USS Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Universal Studios Singapore is ready to up the ante for its 7th edition of annual scare fest.

SINGAPORE: With 500 scare actors from 15 countries spread over five haunted houses, two scare zones, two live shows and an all new live-action zombie laser tag experience, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) is ready to up the scare ante for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN).

The interactive zombie laser tag experience is a brand new addition to the theme park’s annual event and incorporates brainwave technology to create a unique experience. Teams of four will work together to fend off and “kill” deranged zombies in infested areas with laser tag gear. One out of the four participants will be selected to wear a headband that senses concentration levels to help unlock clues.

Now in its 7th edition, HHN has won Singapore Tourism Board’s Best Leisure Event award for three years in a row, and remains one of the most popular events at USS. This year’s theme revolves around seven new incarnations of sins – Cruelty, Deception, Malice, Manipulation, Narcissism, Perversion and Obsession.

Local scares at haunted house Death Mall. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

In keeping with the tradition of bringing to life the horror elements that locals can identify with, this year’s headliner haunted house will be the Death Mall, where Singapore’s most malicious ghosts and spirits roam and seek revenge after the building suffered a structural failure.

Other original scares and story lines include Inside the Mind, a haunted house that allows guests to delve into the minds of deeply depraved forces of evil and come face-to-face with Night Terrors, Inner Demons and Tormented Souls. There’s also a K-pop-themed haunted house called Make The Cut, where fame-crazed wannabes go to the extremes with gory auditions and makeovers, a twisted take on the popular Korean wave.

For Asian horror fans, there’s Terrorcotta, the haunted house where guests will witness the cruelty of Empress Qing who stops at nothing to become the most powerful female ruler in ancient China. Amid a horde of 25 “terrorcotta” soliders, visitors to this house will be subjected to the Empress’ methods of cruelty on those who have wronged her.

A behind-the-scene look at The Midnight Man, the witch doctor central to Hex, one of the five haunted houses in this year’s Halloween Horrors Night. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

All new live shows have also been created for this year’s edition: Laboratorium tells the story of plague doctors who treat humans as test subjects to find cures during the Black Death and will feature death-defying stunts performed by international acts, while Slice of Life Tour will showcase original songs by Slit Face Girls.

“Our teams have put together the latest in technology, science and stagecraft into this year’s edition to create truly original scares and the best entertainment for guests,” said Jason Horkin, senior vice president of Attractions at Resorts World Sentosa. “This is the most technologically advanced edition with an all-new zombie laser tag that combines brainwave technology for the most immersive experience. This year’s theme is among the most disturbing ones, drawing upon seven new incarnations of deadly sins to reflect the zeitgeist of today’s society where people are preoccupied with individualism, beauty and power.”

Halloween Horror Nights will run from Sep 29 to Oct 29 for only 14 nights across five weekends.