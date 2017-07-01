What to expect at new Southern fried chicken restaurant The Bird

SINGAPORE: Proper Southern fried chicken and waffles, down-home Southern fare, and that famous Southern hospitality (well, at least until the opening team from the USA leaves Singapore early next month). All have found their way to Singapore with the debut of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar’s first international outpost at Marina Bay Sands.



This immensely popular Miami import opens its doors on Sunday (Jul 2) and is already the cause of much anticipation among Singapore’s die-hard foodies in search of a taste of its award-winning Southern grub.



These include shrimp ‘n’ grits, buttermilk biscuits, and fried green tomato BLT (a breadless bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich bookended by fried green tomatoes). And of course, there’s the much-feted Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken, which is made based on a recipe by John Kunkel’s grandmother.



Founder and CEO of The Bird John Kunzel said that bringing Yardbird to Singapore was an easy decision. (Photo: The Bird)

Kunkel is the founder and CEO of 50 Eggs, Inc, the hospitality group that owns and operates Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and establishments such as nose-to-tail restaurant Swine Southern Table & Bar in Miami, Spring Chicken in Florida, and Latin concept Chica in Las Vegas.



At an interview at the gorgeous new wood-lined restaurant at Marina Bay Sands, Kunkel said bringing Yardbird to Singapore was an easy decision. “Singapore is such a dynamic influencer market for culinary and mixology right now… and I’ve wanted to come here since we did our deal with Sands.” (Yardbird opened a branch in the Sands-owned Venetian Las Vegas in early 2015).

WHAT’S WITH THE NAME?

In Singapore, however, Yardbird will go by the name The Bird. That’s because popular Hong Kong yakitori restaurant of the same name has already staked its claim on the Yardbird label here as part of its plans to open a Singapore outlet.



“It’s not a problem,” answered Kunkel when asked how he feels about not being able to use the James Beard-award-winning brand name. “People refer to Yardbird in Miami as ‘The Bird’ anyway. So (the alternative name) came naturally.”



FAB FRIED CHICKEN



Fans of Yardbird’s famous Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken — often feted as one of the best fried chicken Stateside — know that it is made by first soaking the bird in a spiced brine for 24 hours before dredging in spiced flour and frying in a cast iron skillet. The result is fried chicken with deliciously moist and flavour-packed flesh, as well as audibly crisp and incredibly tasty skin.



The fried green tomato BLT is a breadless bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich bookended by fried green tomatoes. (Photo: The Bird)

In its US outlets, Yardbird takes great pains to use as much local produce as possible, and Singapore will be no different, confirmed Kunkel. For its fried chicken, The Bird procures chooks from a local farm.



We tried The Bird’s fried chicken and found that though the Singapore-raised chickens lack the full flavour of their American cousins, it is still some of the best Southern fried chicken available on our island.



BEYOND THE FOOD

Helming The Bird’s kitchen is executive chef Leonard Delgado, who joined 50 Eggs, Inc in May after leaving his post as executive chef of Lawry’s Prime Rib in Chicago, USA.



The Low Country Laksa is specially created for Singapore. (Photo: The Bird)

To provide a sense of place, Delgado and his team have created a few exclusive-to-Singapore dishes such as the Low Country Laksa — a grilled snapper fillet served with a nutty Carolina Gold rice pilau, caramelised ginger and coconut broth. For Instagram-worthiness, the dish is crowned with a runny panko-crusted fried egg.



At the bar, expect delicious bourbon-based cocktails including Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade and The Bird’s Old Fashioned with bacon-infused bourbon, as well as interesting concoctions such as the Japanese Porkchop, made with Yamazaki 12-year, Dijon mustard, Marugoto Shibori Yuzu, unfiltered apple cider and fresh thyme.



Naturally, there is a stock of “hundreds of signature bourbons” including rare favourites like Pappy Van Winkle and Antique Collections from William Larue Weller and George T Stagg.

The Bird is already the cause of much anticipation among Singaporeans in search of a taste of its award-winning Southern grub. (Photo: Anette Tan)

Expect to join the queue if you don’t make reservations before heading down. The Bird is open daily, from 11am to 11pm, and serves a brunch menu on weekends between 10am and 4pm.

