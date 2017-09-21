What to expect at The Great Food Festival

This inaugural collaboration between Resorts World Sentosa and Savour promises the widest array of culinary delights in one location.

SINGAPORE: For many, dessert is the pinnacle of the meal; the climax of proceedings; the pièce de résistance. Yet somehow, it has become that one slice of the big pie usually overlooked and underplayed at food festivals.

Savour and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) are determined to right that wrong by showcasing over 300 desserts at The Great Food Festival’s Rollin Sweet Times section. One of the five culinary segments featured at the inaugural festival – it runs from Sep 21 to 24 at RWS – Rollin Sweet Times is said to be Southeast Asia’s largest consumer dessert and pastry showcase.

Australian Christopher Thé will be showing off the famous strawberry watermelon cake and glow-in-the-dark-doughnuts from his bakery Black Star Pastry, while Singapore’s very own Crème Maison Bakery will feature its Earl Grey Lavender unicorn cupcakes and Mermaid Cake Truffles with Thai milk tea cake pops.

Other offerings include eclairs from L’Eclair by Sarah Michelle, cheesecakes from Cat and the Fiddle (cheesecakes), gourmet marshmallows from The Wicked Cream Co. as well as Tiramisu Hero’s homespun Italian cuisine custard dessert.

There are also masterclasses for baking enthusiasts, where Instagram star bakers Julián Ángel and Clifford Luu will be demonstrating and imparting their skills.

Cakes from Julian Angel (L) and Clifford Luu (R). (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

Spreading over a whopping 215,000 sq ft (roughly the size of Singapore Padang) at various venues in RWS, The Great Food Festival is billed as “Singapore’s most ambitious and wide-ranging food festival to date”. The brainchild of RWS and Savour – known for its titular curated annual food festival – this maiden collaboration sees the largest collection of international culinary stars, including a team of RWS celebrity chefs coming together for the first time.

Korean braised short ribs from Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora's. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

If it is epicurean A-listers you want, then the Star Chef Arena is the culinary segment to be. With offerings of over 50 carefully curated dishes from Michelin-starred chefs and award-winning restaurants, you get to taste the crème de la crème of the international gastronomy world with prices starting from S$10.

Big names include Enrico and Roberto Cerea, chefs and owners of three Michelin-starred Da Vittorio (Italy) and Fratelli (RWS), as well as Cat Cora, the first and only female Iron Chef who fronts RWS’ Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora. Masayasu Yonemura, chef-owner of contemporary Japanese-French Michelin-starred Restaurant Yonemura in Kyoto and Tokyo will also be represented. Also showing are two Michelin-starred Aquavit’s Emma Bengtsson, the first ever Swedish female chef to run a two-star kitchen in the US, as well as UK’s Ben Spalding, an alumnus of famed The Fat Duck and L’Enclume.

Crispy fried langoustine with basil pistou and bitter greens from L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

Singapore’s own celebrity chef Sam Leong who spearheads RWS’ Forest will also be part of the luminaries, alongside resident chefs Michael Michaelidis of three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon Restaurant, Lorenz Hoja of two Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, and Canada’s Susur Lee of Tung Lok Heen.

Tender braised beef rendang from Table@7. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

For those craving a taste of nostalgia, there’s Heritage Lane – the culinary segment where visitors can savour a selection of heritage-inspired dishes using heirloom recipes and secret cooking methods passed down for generations. Featured chefs include Eugenia Ong of Table@7, Han Li Guang of Michelin-starred Labyrinth, Jordi Noguera of FOC Sentosa, and Stephan Zoisl of Chef’s Table by Chef Stephan. Dishes here start from just S$6.

Labyrinth's chilli crab. (Photo: John Heng)

“We (Savour and RWS) share a common vision to curate one-of-a-kind gourmet experiences through The Great Food Festival, which will reinforce Singapore’s reputation as the city of choice for dining in the region,” said Darren Chen, executive director of Savour Events. “We are excited for this great opportunity to join hands with Resorts World Sentosa to build the pinnacle of food festivals in Singapore, in terms of size and range of experiences.”

Yim Choong Hing, senior vice president of hospitality at RWS, agreed: “We are bringing something new and noteworthy to the table with The Great Food Festival. This will be the biggest gourmet event to be held at RWS and the largest in Singapore, setting a new benchmark for food festivals in Asia.”