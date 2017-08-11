What to look out for at Epicurean Market 2017 at Marina Bay Sands Expo

The fifth edition of Epicurean Market offers the Singapore Street Food experience for the first time, as well as over 30 masterclasses by celebrity chefs including Waku Ghin’s Tetsuya Wakuda and Mozza’s Nancy Silverton.

SINGAPORE: For a nation that takes food very seriously, the fifth edition of Marina Bay Sands’(MBS) signature culinary festival Epicurean Market aims to satiate the multi-faceted palate of the Singapore gastronome from now till Aug 13.

This year, the inaugural Singapore Street Food experience aims to highlight the best of multi-cultural Singaporean delicacies such as Teochew png kueh (glutinous rice cakes) and rendang pipi daging (braised wagyu beef cheek with rendang-style and turmeric ginger rice). Presented by MBS’s RISE restaurant, there will also be local favourites served with a twist such as the ginseng abalone bak kut teh and banana fritter with gula melaka ice cream alongside live demonstrations of the making of the savoury pastry char siew soh (flaky pastry with barbecue pork).

The array of choices at the inaugural Singapore Street Food experience (Photo: Marina Bay Sands)

And in keeping with the Singapore spirit, there is a Kampung Bar offering a selection of cocktails inspired by our local hawker fare. These drinks are infused with familiar spices such as chilli, lemongrass and pandan leaves. With choices such as the Singleton Milo Peng (The Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Years Old whisky mixed with Milo and vanilla) or the Kaya Sour (Bulleit bourbon, frangelico, pandan flavour and kaya paste), there’s all sorts of tipple for even the more adventurous palates.

Kaya Sour is available at the Kampung Bar (Photo: Marina Bay Sands)

Offerings from all the MBS signature celebrity chef restaurants – a perennial crowd-favourite – are also back this year. Savour the opportunity to taste chefs’ specials from the resort’s smorgasbord of choices including Adrift by David Myers, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, db Bistro & Oyster Bar by Daniel Boulud, Osteria and Pizzeria Mozza by Mario Batali and Nancy Silverton, The Bird Southern Table & Bar by John Kunkel, Waku Ghin by Tetsuya Wakuda, Long Chim by David Thompson as well as CUT and Spago by Wolfgang Puck. Must tries include Waku Ghin's grilled Ohmi Beef, CUT's USDA Prime New York Sirloin, Long Chim's grilled lamb ribs and Adrift's Hanasaki Queen Crab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CUT by Wolfgang Puck (Photo: Marina Bay Sands)

There’s also a sneak preview of Lavo, the multi-concept restaurant, lounge bar and nightclub from New York and Las Vegas that will make its Asian debut at MBS in early 2018. Epicurean Market 2017 offers a preview of its famous Italian dishes such as meatball with ricotta, prawn fra diavalo chifferi Pasta, and sliced prime NY strip steak roasted tomato chimichurri on crostini.

Another new entrant this year is Japanese ramen restaurant chain Ippudo. It will be serving up its newest rendition of the maze soba, crispy corn and chicken karaage.

But there is far more to this market than simply eating. This time, there will also be 30 complimentary master classes by celebrity chefs including two Michelin-star Waku Ghin’s Tetsuya Wakuda and Mozza’s Nancy Silverton who recently appeared on popular television show Chef’s Table.

Nancy Silverton (Mozza) and Tetusya Wakuda (Waku Ghin) are amongst the celebrity chefs who are conducting masterclasses (Photo: Marina Bay Sands)

There are also tasting sessions from the ticketed Connoisseur Series - a selection of premium master classes led by the finest wine and spirits experts in the business. This year, whisky aficionados can dive deep into the world of premium Japanese whisky with a tasting of Single Malts such as Karuizawa 40, Chichibu Japan Warrior Series Number One Single Cask 2369, or customised Yamazaki, Hakushu and Nikka from miniature Oak Barrels. Other premium masterclasses include an exploration of world-class sparkling wine beyond Champagne and rediscovering the Rhone Valley with renowned winery M Chapoutier.

And for those interested to bring the complete epicurean experience home, there is the specially curated Farmer’s Market that boasts fresh and fine gourmet produce, seafood and a large selection of craft beer and juices from Asia, Europe and North America. Look out for brands such as Huber’s Butchery, The Cheese Artisans, Sincere Dim Sum and Epicerie Boulud, which is helmed by db bistro’s pastry chef Mandy Pan. The Epicerie Boulud stand will feature an expanded pastry selection featuring whole cakes, petit desserts, macarons, ice creams and Daniel Boulud’s signature Madeleines that will be baked on the spot.

Three-day passes are priced at S$39 per person (inclusive of booking fee). Each ticket entitles you to one free signature dish (worth S$15) from any of the participating outlets, access to masterclasses and late night festivities that feature live DJ sets and cocktails from renowned mixologists.