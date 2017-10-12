What you need to know about Singapore’s first GastroMonth

SINGAPORE: There’s no better time than now to try that restaurant you’ve long been wanting to visit but couldn’t quite afford. Singapore’s inaugural GastroMonth – which will run from Oct 30 to Nov 26 – aims to offer epicures a chance to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants at pocket-friendly prices.

The month-long event launched by Robert Parker Wine Advocate (RPWA) boasts a lineup of more than 40 restaurants with specially curated menus ranging from lunch sets (from S$38) to five-course dinners (from S$100).

Notable names include three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon, two Michelin-starred Shoukouwa and one Michelin-starred Chef Kang’s. Also on offer - an exclusive private tour of Joël Robuchons’ kitchen after a three-course dinner; a discounted omakase lunch menu at Shoukouwa for only S$240 or a complimentary masterclass hosted by Christopher James Millar of Stellar @ 1-Altitude.

Other top deals to look out for include a specially curated nine-course uni (sea urchin) omakase dinner at Kaiseki Yoshiyuki and a three course dinner at one Michelin-starred Bacchanalia for S$70 with free canapes and a surprise gift.

RPWA – hailed as the global authority and guide on fine wines – is also bringing back its much lauded Matter of Taste signature wine event as part of GastroMonth.

This fourth edition will bring to fore more than 200 prominent and undiscovered fine wines from around the world. From a five-hour walkabout tasting that focuses on Bordeaux and Bordeaux varietals to expert masterclasses with international wine reviewer Joe Czerwinski and wine-pairing dinners featuring one Michelin-starred Alma’s Chef Haikal Johari, there’s something for both connoisseur and novice.

Joël Robuchon is offering grilled Kagoshima beef with candele macaroni pasta with artichokes alongside Alba truffle shavings as part of its GastroMonth three-course dinner menu. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

In past years, Matter of Taste has covered over 1,800 fine wines in nine cities, including New York City, London, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Zurich and showcased over 600 wineries since its inception.

GastroMonth will culminate with its first-ever Circle of Excellence Awards to celebrate and honour the wide-ranging contributions of outstanding individuals in Singapore’s competitive F&B scene, extending to categories like Innovative and Bold Chef, Favourite Restaurant Manager, Favourite Street Food Vendor and Favourite Bartender.

Over the years, Singapore has established itself as a leading destination for a wide variety of wine-and-dine experiences and these awards aim to cover the plethora of roles that contribute to our local F&B landscape and exponential growth. Nominees for this year’s GastroMonth Circle of Excellence Awards include Bee Yee Teochew Fishball Noodles and Chuan Seng Kway Chap – both are up for Favourite Street Food Vendor. Tess Bar’s Boo Jing Heng and Antidote Bar’s Bannie Kang are competing for Favourite Bartender.

The winners under the Favourite categories are chosen by the public who voted on the GastroMonth website, while the Innovative and Bold achievers are judged by a panel of professionals.

Tickets for the awards gala dinner is open to the public for purchase. The winner of the Innovative and Bold Chef award will be presenting the amuse-bouche during the dinner while the Favourite Sommelier and Favourite Bartender winners will introduce the wines and create cocktails for the night.