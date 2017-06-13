Where to celebrate with your dad this Father's Day

Father’s Day is only a few days away, and if you have not made plans for that special meal with your main man, here are some worthy options.

SINGAPORE: Mother’s Day usually gets most of the attention, but dad probably had some role in bringing up a responsible kid like you too. Why not show him your gratitude with a special treat this Father’s Day? He will certainly appreciate your thoughtfulness.

GINETTE RESTAURANT & WINE BAR

Ginette Restaurant & Wine Bar serves French bistro classics and if you book a table for four or more, you’ll also enjoy a free bottle of sparkling wine. (Photo: Ginette Restaurant & Wine Bar/ G Hotel)

Father’s Day is affordable at Ginette Restaurant & Wine Bar. The three-course Father’s Day menu ($25) features hearty French bistro classics such as pumpkin and truffle soup, pan-seared seabass or red wine beef stew, and a lemon or tea tart. Book a table for four or more, and you’ll enjoy a free bottle of sparkling wine.

Hotel G Singapore, 200 Middle Road. Tel: 6809 7989

CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK

Indulge your father in a special five-course dinner menu with whisky pairing from the restaurant’s private reserve collection. (Photo: Cut by Wolfgang Puck)

If you’d rather splurge, this swanky steakhouse is offering a five-course dinner with whisky pairing ($300 per person), which includes dishes such as big eye tuna tartare, American wagyu New York sirloin from the reputable Snake River Farm, and Bourbon Chocolate Chiffon. These are paired with the restaurant’s private reserve whiskeys and a couple of rare labels the likes of Hakashu Distiller’s Reserve and Nikka ‘From The Barrel’.

B1-71, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Tel: 6688 8517



CARNIVORE BRAZILIAN CHURRASCARIA

This churrascaria’s buffet features meats like picanha (beef rump cap), short ribs, boneless leg of lamb, chicken hearts, thighs and more. (Photo: Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria)

If your dad’s a total meat head, take him to this churrascaria’s lunch ($44) or dinner ($59) buffet that features an endless supply of meats like picanha (beef rump cap), short ribs, boneless leg of lamb, and chicken hearts, thighs and their ilk. The waiters keep the meat coming, slicing them straight off a hot metal skewer onto your plates. For something a little lighter, the buffet comes with a seasonal salad bar.

L1-80, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Tel: 6688 7429

THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

If your father enjoys Chinese cuisine, Jade has a special six-course set dinner menu as well as a Father's Day weekend dim sum brunch buffet for you to choose from. (Photo: Jade/The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

There is plenty to keep dad happy at this grand hotel and national monument. At the newly renovated Chinese restaurant Jade, Dad eats free when two or more order the six-course set dinner menu, which includes dishes such as roasted Peking duck, braised seafood in superior broth with Chinese wine, and stewed marble goby with mushrooms.

The 34-station buffet at Town Restaurant will certainly satisfy any of your father’s craving. (Photo: Town Restaurant/ The Fullerton Hotel Singapore)

At Town Restaurant, a 34-station buffet serves up everything from slow-roasted prime rib eye and dim sum, to Sumatra-style braised wagyu beef rendang, alongside Japanese, Singaporean, and Indian fare. The buffet dinner is priced at $69 and Dad eats free with two paying guests.

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square. Tel: 6733 8388

THE CLIFFORD PIER

The Clifford Pier is now a sumptuous dining destination best known for its Heritage Afternoon Tea. (Photo: The Clifford Pier)

High tea will be a nostalgic affair for Singaporean dads at this gorgeous restaurant overlooking the water. Once the landing point for people coming to Singapore by boat, Clifford Pier is now a sumptuous dining destination best known for its Heritage Afternoon Tea. On the menu of free-flow food as well as coffee and tea are exquisite morsels of Singapore’s best-loved dishes such as kurobuta kong bak bao, pandan Swiss roll, and chilli crab bao. The Heritage Afternoon Tea set is priced at $49 and Dad dines for free with two paying adults.

The Clifford Pier, 80 Collyer Quay. Tel: 6333 8388

RELISH.SG’S FATHER’S DAY FIESTA

On Father’s Day, this private dining outfit by Dr Rose Sivam and her husband Christopher Choo will feature some of their signature dishes such as this Moroccan lamb tagine. (Photo: Relish.sg)

This private dining outfit run by Dr Rose Sivam and her husband Christopher Choo always promises dinner and entertainment at their lovely home in Serangoon North Avenue 1. This Father’s Day, Choo will whip up his “greatest hits” for dinner, such as French lamb stew, Moroccan lamb tagine, Spanish meatballs in brandy, and vegetarian keema. While guests nosh on the robust fare, DJ dads Andrew Lim and Gerald Wong from Symphony FM92.4 will croon theatre hits. Don’t be surprised if a few famous guest performers show up. Rose is a producer who has worked on numerous shows, the most famous being Mediacorp TV series Phua Chu Kang, so her celebrity friends are always dropping in. Tickets at $68 per person. To book, call 9793 1821.