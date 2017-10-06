Who is Joanna Dong?: 5 things about Singapore's latest singing sensation

SINGAPORE: Joanna Dong, 35, has been active in the jazz scene and musical theatre in Singapore for a decade but it wasn't until July that her name became familiar to most Singaporeans.

She wowed judges and audiences in a blind audition on Sing! China which aired in mid-July, and now, she's headed to Beijing's National Stadium for the final of the Zhejiang Television show.

But there's a lot more to the talented singer, actress and host than her snazzy performances on the popular singing competition.

1. She's released a jazz album

Dong has been singing for more than 10 years but has remained below the radar since a brush with Singapore Idol in 2004.



She released a Jazz EP Lullaby Nomad (2008) and several singles with Red Roof Records. But audiences here may know her from theatre.

2. Veteran of musical theatre

Dong has won awards and played the lead in quite a few musicals since 2007, including If There Are Seasons..., Liao Zhai Rocks!, Royston Tan's 881 and Great World Cabaret.

She won Best Supporting Actress in the 2008 ST Life! Theatre Awards for her role in If There Are Seasons...

3. Film and TV

Chinese TV audiences know her as a television host of a few shows on Channel U, including Life Extraordinaire and Homeward Bound in 2015.

She's even dabbled in film, playing a quirky, love-struck stalker in local movie Forever (2011) directed by Wee Li Lin.

4. Personal life

The Raffles Girls' School alumna is married to theatre practitioner Zachary Ho, who teaches at the School of the Arts. They met on the set of Descendants of the Eunuch Admiral in 2010 and got married in 2012.

She has an honours degree in Sociology from the National University of Singapore.

She has an honours degree in Sociology from the National University of Singapore.

5. She was passed over by Singapore Idol judges

In 2004, Dong took part in Singapore Idol season 1. She was in the top 40 but did not make it into the final of the talent show, which was won by Taufik Batisah.

A YouTube clip shows the judges criticising Dong's dress sense, despite her "joyful" singing.

"You are dressing like your mother," Dick Lee, one of the judges, said.



