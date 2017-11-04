Why needle-free grooming treatments are gaining popularity

They’re non-invasive, quick with almost zero downtime. But are the new remedies all that they promise?

SINGAPORE: With our fast-paced and time-strapped lifestyles, more women and men are turning to needle-free beauty and grooming treatments to look and feel their best.



Unlike plastic surgery that requires going under the knife, these treatments have you in and out of the salon quickly, with no downtime to disrupt a busy schedule. Better still, these treatments have become so specific in addressing particular grooming woes, you can tackle just about anything from skin laxity to asymmetrical faces to ingrown hair. But are there drawbacks and do these treatments last?

That all depends on what you think is worth paying for. Achieving faster results is what made IT marketing director, Jasmine Ee, 44, turn to needle-free treatments. She spends an average of S$6,000 a year on them, mostly laser treatments, because she finds them especially suited for her beauty concerns – pigmentation, skin laxity and wrinkles – in the most efficient manner, without disrupting her life.



“I’m always strapped for time, so if I can solve the problem in half the time and I can afford it, there is no hesitation.” Her latest beauty find is a Korean bone massage treatment that promises to slim and lift the face, and make it more symmetrical.

“Again, the lure was that it didn’t take me more than two hours, the average time you would spend at the hair salon or having a massage or facial; and I could see some difference immediately after the first session,” she shared. To achieve more obvious and lasting results though, it would require 20 sessions, she was told.

Putting your best face forward: Regardless of face shape, bone massage helps to detoxify the face and realign bones, so your face looks instantly slimmer, more lifted and symmetrical. (Photo: Rhett Wesley/Unsplash)

Another individual who turned to needle-free treatments is consultant Gary Walsh, 41, who used Intense Pulse Light (IPL) to tackle his persistent razor rash and ingrown hair. After trying various over-the-counter remedies, he spoke to a dermatologist who explained it was the thickness and the direction of his hair growth, compounded with shaving daily that was causing the problem.



IPL was one of the solutions recommended to him but he was concerned about downtime. “My main concern was the hassle as I didn’t have time to go off for treatments, which was why I never followed up on the option proposed by the dermatologist.”

But when he found his local boutique barber had an IPL machine and treatments could be added to his regular cuts, he jumped on it. “It took very little time and basically extended the time for my haircut by 15 minutes and thus removed the barrier I had not to do it.”

With IPL, the hair follicle is zapped with light and heat energy is used to kill it, and the results show much later, although he shared that “they do sneak upon you quite quickly however.” He had signed up for a six-treatment package, the first four he did between a month and six weeks when he went in for his haircuts. By then he could see desired results –“thinned hair growth to make razor burns a thing of the past.” That was 18 months ago, and the results have lasted.

NO PAIN, NO PRETTY

Which brings us to one of the drawbacks of these “faster-fixers”. While they do achieve what they promise to do, it takes several sessions and many dollars if you want to see the best results. Even then, think semi-permanent solution, not an indefinite cure-all.

Still these treatments do not wreak havoc on a daily routine or require convalescence. On the pain-factor scale, most are negligible, some can be downright uncomfortable, but it is not as invasive as surgery. While the treatments will set you back a pretty penny, the costs are much more manageable as compared to a surgery bill.

Both Ee and Walsh feel that it is key to identify your concerns and understand the process of any treatment you do, as well as have realistic expectations about the results the procedures can give, rather than be fixated about price. As the latter astutely put it: “The costs might seem high in isolation. But if you take a cost-per-wear-approach, it’s insignificant next to a once-worn designer shirt you bought for a party; but you wear your face every day after all.”

Multi-blade razors offer quick convenience, but not a smooth and complete nick. And when pores get clogged by dead skin cells that surround the pesky stubble, you get ingrown hairs, skin bumps and irritation. (Photo: Christoffer Engström/Unsplash)

Here are some treatments that can help with your grooming woes:

IPL NECK TREATMENT

Good for: Shaving rash, razor bumps and ingrown hair around the neck area.

How it works: The semi-permanent and painless hair reduction treatment uses specially filtered light to destroy hair follicles around the neck. Melanin in hair absorbs the light energy which is converted into heat energy to weaken hair follicles and the surrounding support tissue. Re-growth is reduced (reportedly 60 to 80 per cent) after six sessions of IPL to the neck area and no more occurrence of razor burn.

Pain factor: Negligible. A cold gel is applied to the skin and the IPL applicator head is used on the treated area and applied in circular motion. The feeling is unusual but not uncomfortable, akin to a painless, static electric shock.

We Need A Hero, 57 Eng Hoon St, Block 57. S$1,000 for six sessions, 20 minutes each.

SMALL FACE CARE

Good for: Correcting asymmetry in facial contours; full and puffy faces; face laxity.

How it works: Regardless of your face shape, the Korean Golki bone therapy massage helps to shift the facial bones and re-contour it to make it look sharper and more symmetrical. Poor lymphatic drainage or the misalignment of bones can make faces fuller and puffy.

Other causes include poor diets, the way we sleep (always sleep on your back; if you are a side sleeper, sleep on the left to encourage better circulation and lymphatic drainage) or even resting your chin on your hands.

The Golki therapy is a holistic one that believes in the body’s overall well-being. As such, the treatment comprises 45 minutes of massage work to your decollete, shoulder, neck and head – areas where the lymph nodes are located – to clear the blockage and drain the poor lymph fluids that can cause puffiness; about 15 minutes of the bone-shifting massage and then finishes off with a facial and light makeup. The difference in the facial contour is apparent after one session although you get the best results after 20; these results last as long as you do not put on more than 4kg.

Incidentally Golki bone massage is not just for faces, it can supposedly correct bow-leggedness too.

Pain factor: Definitely uncomfortable and even painful, although the pain lessens with each subsequent treatment. The Golki massage on the face though is only uncomfortable; the grinding pain comes from the exacting massage done to the decollete, shoulder, neck and head. It is almost a deterrent until you see the remarkable difference in your jawline and cheeks – the contours are more apparent, the face looks lifted and slimmer. But you do need to mentally psyche yourself up for this.

Yakson House #B1-24 Star Vista and #05-12A Wheelock Place. S$258 for a single session; $2,160 for 10 sessions; and $3,840 for 20 sessions (sessions range from 90 to 120 minutes)