Winner of US$759 million Powerball jackpot in Massachusetts located

One owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts got much richer on Wednesday, winning an estimated US$700 million, one of the largest prizes in the lottery's history.

BOSTON: Massachusetts lottery officials said they have located the woman who won more than US$750 million in a Powerball drawing on Wednesday, the largest prize for a single ticket-holder in the contest's history.

"We've got the winner in the building here today," Michael Sweeney, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said at a news conference on Thursday. She will be introduced to the public at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

Powerball said on its website that the single ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and the Powerball of 4.

The winning ticket was sold at a Pride convenience store in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Lottery said on Twitter. The owner of that store plans to donate to charity the US$50,000 prize he will receive for selling the winning ticket, Sweeney said.

The state lottery had originally said the winning ticket was sold in Watertown but corrected its announcement a few hours later.

"This was the result of a human error," Sweeney said. "Our internal systems, and I want to be clear about this, our internal systems always had the correct information."

The winner will get annual payments totaling US$758.7 million over 29 years, or a lump sum of more than US$440 million, before taxes.

The odds of a ticket having all six winning numbers are 292.2 million to 1, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, and Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

No one had won the Powerball's top prize in the twice-a-week drawings since June 10, when a California man won a jackpot valued at US$447.8 million.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Lisa Von Ahn)