Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

NEW YORK: The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best play:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers

Best revival of a musical:

"Hello, Dolly!"

Best revival of a play:

"August Wilson's Jitney"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"

Best performance by a featured actor in a play:

Michael Aronov, "Oslo"

Best performance by a featured actress in a play:

Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Best performance by a featured actor in a musical

Gavin Creel, "Hello Dolly!"

Best performance by a featured actress in a musical

Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best book of a musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best original score:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best choreography:

"Bandstand"

Lifetime achievement:

James Earl Jones

(Reporting by Chris Michaud and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Himani Sarkar)