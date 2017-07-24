Wonder Woman sequel confirmed: Report

SINGAPORE: Wonder Woman II is in the works, according to reports.

Warner Bros unveiled the title, Wonder Woman II, during a teaser of its upcoming productions at the Comic-Con convention in San Diego, on Saturday (Jul 22), AP said.

But talk of the sequel to the hit movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot ended there.

"There is no official word on whether or not Patty Jenkins will return to direct, who is penning the script or even when the film might hit theaters," AP added.

Wonder Woman smashed the box office records this year and received the loudest cheers among the DC superheroes gathered on at San Diego's annual Comic-Con.

It's officially the highest-grossed movie of the summer with over US$389 million, as of this weekend. That puts the film ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.