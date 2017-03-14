World Gourmet Summit 2017 to present a 'United Nations' of food

SINGAPORE: A Thai night market and a cocktail and dim sum pairing dinner are among the international offerings that will be featured at the 21st World Gourmet Summit (WGS) on Mar 20 to Apr 16 this year.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board since 1997, WGS is one of Singapore's largest dining events.

The highlight of the festival is a party at Chijmes on Apr 2, where there will be food and cocktail stations from all over the world and visitors can purchase gourmet dishes at S$10 each.

Liquor connoisseurs will also have plenty to choose from, with a world whiskey tour pairing regional dishes with whiskeys from countries like Taiwan and Italy, as well as events dedicated to Mexico's mezcal (the lesser-known sibling of tequila) and artisanal gin.

Aside from chefs from Singapore and other Asian countries like Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, this year's edition of the festival - which is themed "United Nations of Gastronomic Assembly" - will have countries participating for the first time such as Ukraine, Hungary and Mexico, WGS organiser Peter Knipp told Channel NewsAsia.

He added that this would also serve as a "valuable experience" for local chefs to learn from well-established counterparts from different countries.





Beef cheek by Hungarian "daredevil" chef Biro Lajos. (Photo: World Gourmet Summit)

Mr Knipp emphasised that the festival's focus on Southeast Asian chefs was strong: "We reached for the long distance but we also respect our Asian roots."

Chefs Chookiat Kantha from Laos, Luu Meng from Cambodia, Bunchu Nittayao from Vietnam and PaTA from Thailand will lead events at the festival.

Local Thai restaurant Tamarind Hill will also be transformed into a bustling Thai night market on Apr 8, with outdoor grills and street food stalls serving 25 street food classics.





Phad Thai Talay (seafood fried noodles) will be among the dishes served at the "Thai night market". (Photo: Tamarind Hill / Facebook)

WGS has undergone a "constant metamorphosis" over the past 20 years to cater to new dining trends, according to Mr Knipp.

"We used to promote Michelin, and brought more Michelin-stars chefs than anyone else," he said.

"Today’s diners’ expectations and experiences are very different. People look to have communal dining (and) for culturally and regionally authentic styles with modern interpretations."