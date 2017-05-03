Wormrot to become first Singapore band to perform at Glastonbury Festival

SINGAPORE: Local band Wormrot are slated to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2017, making them the first Singapore band to play at the celebrated British music festival, according to music media company Bandwagon.

The festival from Jun 21 to 25 in the south of England will feature top acts including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, The XX and Ed Shereen.

In a Facebook post on May 2, the grindcore band said they will be performing on the 22nd alongside crust punk band Extreme Noise Terror and Steve Ignorant's Slice Of Life.





Bandwagon said the set at Glastonbury comes on the heels of an album in 2016 and several tours around Europe and Asia.