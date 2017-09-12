WWII in Singapore: Wartime recipes beyond tapioca and sweet potatoes

As part of the show Witness To War: Remembering 1942, the National Museum of Singapore is releasing a new set of wartime recipes. Meanwhile, General Yamashita’s sword makes a rare appearance as one of the artefact highlights at the exhibition.

SINGAPORE: Curried Beehoon and Jackfruit. Hot Cocoa with Gula Melaka. Banana Marmalade. Pulut Hitam Pudding.

These dishes may sound delicious, but they were also created out of hardship and necessity during the Japanese occupation of Singapore and the subsequent rebuilding years after World War II.

In conjunction with the National Museum of Singapore’s upcoming show Witness To War: Remembering 1942, which opens on Sep 23, a special edition of the museum’s popular book on wartime food will be released together with a new set of 12 wartime recipes that have been adapted for modern kitchens.

From left: Pulut Hitam Pudding, Stuffed Brinjals, Hot Cocoa with Gula Melaka. (Photo: Christopher Tan)

Some of the recreated dishes, such as Pork and Pineapple Curry, Dondeng, and Coconut Biscuits, will be served as part of a lunchtime menu at Food For Thought, a restaurant located inside the museum.

First published in 2009, the book Wartime Kitchen looks at the history of food and eating during the World War II and the years that followed. It also includes some recipes such as Sweet Potato Pudding, Lemak Sweet Potatoes and Kangkong, Steamed Tapioca Parcels, and Ragi Roti.

And for its new accompanying set, titled Peacetime Kitchen, the writers have assembled recipes that were either published right after the war – or even during the war but were never realised.

FINDING NORMALCY THROUGH FOOD

“The story of war recipes is one of innovation, and people trying to go back to a normal life through food,” said Kathleen Ditzig, manager for curatorial and programmes.

The museum worked with food writer and consultant Christopher Tan to select and recreate the recipes, some of which date back to 1946 and 1947.



At the same time, there are also a handful that come with a poignant backstory.

From left: Curried Beehoon and Jackfruit, Dondeng, Pork and Pineapple Curry. (Photo: Christopher Tan)

The recipes for Scots Egg and Banana Marmalade, for instance, were discovered in a small Malay-English dictionary from the museum’s collection. They were originally handwritten and belonged to James Steele, a prisoner of war who interned at Changi Prison during the war – and the recipes most likely were never even tried out.

“The memory of food itself was so important that they would write it out to sort of satiate themselves,” said Ditzig.



“When you’re going through a very dynamic and traumatic event, what does it mean to hold on to something – and food somehow becomes something we turn to.”

MEMORIES OF BEING HUNGRY

Despite the ingenuity seen in such recipes, it was still a time of uncertainty.



Wong Hong Suen, who authored both books and is currently the museum’s deputy curatorial and outreach, emphasised how dishes during those times were created simply because these were the only ingredients the people had.

The book Wartime Kitchen has been re-released, and comes with a new set of 12 wartime recipes. (Photo: Mayo Martin)

Tapioca, sweet potato and kangkong were some of the most common food around. Rice and meat were scarce, so vegetables and fruits were what many had to work with.

“In almost every account, people would say they would eat a lot of kangkong and use coconut because these were readily available. For most of the population, meat was scarce and what they could get was from the black market.”

She added: “The prevailing memory of the Japanese Occupation would be about feeling hungry and deprived. When you think about the milestone events, the bombs, having to leave homes during evacuation – these were of course important and affected lives. But the everyday was consumed by finding food and feeling hungry. It changed social relations – instead of people talking about the weather, it was about where the queues were to get this or that supply.”

25-pounder field gun at the Witness To War exhibition. (Photo: National Museum of Singapore, National Heritage Board)

Beyond literally getting a taste of the food of that time, the exhibition also includes a couple of programmes that delve deeper into the topic.



Peacetime Kitchen co-author Christopher Tan will be holding a talk and cooking demonstration on Oct 28. In December, there will also be a talk on how people coped with food rationing, as well as a tasting session of wartime food from Bollywood Veggies.

BEYOND FOOD, YAMASHITA’S SWORD

Meanwhile, the exhibition offers its own food for thought as it commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Fall of Singapore. It comprises 130 artefacts from 10 overseas museums and institutions, as well as personal narratives from survivors, and two war-themed installations by artists Debbie Ding from Singapore and Angela Tiatia from Australia.

Lieutenant General Tomoyuki Yamashita's katana. (Photo: National Museum of Singapore, National Heritage Board)

Among the artefact highlights are the personal diary of Singapore war hero Lim Bo Seng, which is being shown to the public for the first time; a 25-pounder field gun, which is being presented in a light-and-sound installation; and the rare appearance of the sword by General Yamashita, the so-called Tiger of Malaya.

On loan from the West Point Museum in the United States, it is the first time it has come back to the region since Yamashita’s surrender in 1945. The blade itself is reportedly 400 years old and is possibly an heirloom that Yamashita’s family had owned since the 1900s.