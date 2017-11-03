Channel 8 actor Xu Bin weds girlfriend of 3 years

SINGAPORE: Local actor Xu Bin wed his girlfriend of three years at a banquet in Orchard Hotel on Friday (Nov 3), entertainment website Toggle reported.

The China-born, Singapore-based actor and his Chinese girlfriend Evelyn Wang Yifei held a 27-table banquet in the hotel, the first of three wedding ceremonies planned. The two other banquets will be held in Xu’s hometown of Fujian on Jan 13 and Wang’s hometown of Wuhan on Jan 28.

Evelyn Wang Yifei and Xu Bin at their wedding banquet in Orchard Hotel on Nov 3, 2017. (Photo: Toggle)

Local artistes who attended the wedding include Pan Ling Ling, Chew Chor Meng, Kimberley Chia, Ya Hui, Ian Fang, Chen Shucheng and Zhu Hou Ren as well as celebrity couples Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, and Hong Hui Fang and Zheng Ge Ping.

Xu’s groomsmen included his NoonTalk labelmates Zong Zijie, Timothee Yap and Damien Teo.

Fann Wong was quoted by Toggle as saying: “Marriage is a very blissful stage. Please enjoy it well!" Christopher Lee added: "Xu Bin has set a good example for the other young actors by getting married at this age."

Celebrity couple Christopher Lee and Fann Wong at the wedding of Xu Bin and Evelyn Wang. (Photo: Toggle)

Pan Ling Ling, who plays Xu Bin's mother in the TV series 118, said: "I'm welcoming a 'daughter-in-law' today! Marriage isn't easy; you need to accept everything about each other, both the good and the bad.

"I asked him whether I'd be becoming a grandmother soon when he told me that he's getting married, but he said, 'No lah'. I hope his life is filled with happiness as I love this son of mine very much. He's a very caring person both in reel and real-life. Today will be the first time I'm seeing my daughter-in-law - I've only heard her voice prior to today!"

Local actress Pan Ling Ling and her husband Huang Shinan at the wedding. (Photo: Toggle)

The 28-year-old Xu and Wang, 27, met at a friend’s birthday party when Wang, who is a Beijing Film Academy graduate, was studying business in Singapore. He proposed to her on actor Darren Lim’s yacht at Sentosa earlier this year.

Xu announced the news of his marriage in early October and posted a clip of their pre-wedding photoshoot in Maldives on his website.

Born in Fujian, China, Xu moved to Singapore 16 years ago. He is known for starring in popular Channel 8 dramas such as 118 (2014) and You Can Be An Angel 2 (2016).